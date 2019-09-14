NFL Betting Lines: Week 2 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

The Miami Dolphins are quite clearly the worst team in the NFL. They were crushed 59-10 at home last week by the Baltimore Ravens, the most regular-season points allowed by the Dolphins in franchise history. They probably won’t be favored in a game all year, but they are whopping 18.5-point home underdogs on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for Sunday against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Unlikely for any spread in 2019 to be bigger. It’s not the biggest the Fins have been underdogs, though. In December 2007, they were -22 at New England and barely covered in a 28-7 loss. The Pats are only 1-5 straight up and ATS in their past six trips to Miami, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Detroit Lions managed to snatch a tie from the jaws of victory, so to speak, in Week 1. They dominated at the Arizona Cardinals and led 24-6 in the fourth quarter. The Lions converted on a late third down that would have allowed them to run out the clock and win … except the Detroit coaches had called a timeout just before the play. The game would finish tied at 27.

Detroit is a 2.5-point underdog in its home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, who remain without holdout Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon. Los Angeles has won 15 of its past 18 games as a favorite.

The San Francisco 49ers had lost 12 straight games in the Eastern Time Zone and their past eight on the road overall but were upset winners at Tampa Bay in Week 1. They try for a second straight such victory Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. The home side is a 2-point favorite at online betting sites but might be without injured top tailback Joe Mixon. Cincinnati is 7-3 ATS in its past 10 September home games.

Perhaps the Buffalo Bills should ask the NFL to move their games to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey going forward if the Bills win there for a second straight week. They rallied from down 16-0 in the third quarter of Week 1 and upset the New York Jets 17-16. This Sunday, the Bills play on the same field against the New York Giants. Buffalo is a 1.5-point favorite. The Giants have covered just one of their past eight at MetLife Stadium.

The marquee matchup of Week 2 is an NFC title game rematch as the New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles won that January game in the Big Easy in controversial fashion and is -2.5 for this one. The Saints are 7-2 ATS in their past nine road games.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.