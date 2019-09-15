NFL Week 2 Picks: Best Bets & Predictions for Every Game

Week 2 of the NFL season has arrived, and with it a stacked slate with intriguing matchups.

Some of the more interesting games on the schedule include a rematch of the controversial NFC Championship between the Saints and Rams, a nearly historic spread as the high-powered Patriots take on the lowly Miami Dolphins and a Monday Night matchup between the Browns and Jets that has featured plenty of lead-up smack talk.

Here are picks for every game on the schedule from Heavy.

NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions

Bears vs. Broncos

Two teams with elite defenses meet, but only one will avoid an 0-2 start. The Bears will not be kind to their former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, now the skipper in Denver.

Pick: Bears -2

Chiefs vs. Raiders

The Raiders surprised in Week 1 following the Antonio Brown saga. They won’t do it again against defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, even without Tyreek Hill.

Pick: Chiefs -7.5

Chargers vs. Lions

Both teams melted down in the second half of their openers and were forced to play overtime. The Chargers won, the Lions tied. Detroit has home field, but the road favorites should cover.

Pick: Chargers -1.5

Vikings vs. Packers

NFC North rivals clash after encouraging defensive efforts to open up the season. The Packers have “got a defense” and also have Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau.

Pick: Packers -2.5

Patriots vs. Dolphins

It’s the largest spread of the weekend for a reason. Tom Brady and the Pats looked better than ever in their shellacking of the Steelers. Now they add All-Pro Antonio Brown to the mix. Meanwhile, the Dolphins look like they could be a historically bad team. New England has had some trouble in Miami — winning just seven of the 17 games that Brady has played in Miami — but this one won’t be close.

Pick: Patriots -19

Jaguars vs. Texans

Will the legend of Gardner Minshew grow? It will have to if the Jaguars want to have a chance against, but a hungry Houston squad has other ideas. Deshaun Watson and the Texans need a win after their Monday night disappointment.

Pick: Texans -8

Colts vs. Titans

Tennessee shocked most of the NFL in Week 1, hammering the hyped Browns 43-13. Titans legends Eddie George and the late Steve McNair are getting their numbers retired, which will provide a nice boost for an emotional night.

Pick: Titans -3.5

Cardinals vs. Ravens

Are the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to be believed as contenders? That’s still TBD, but Baltimore should be able to put up some big numbers again against No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Pick: Ravens -13

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati

Cincy looked surprisingly solid in a 21-20 loss to the Seahawks last week. But the 49ers defense looks stout and Jimmy G will only get better as he continues to get comfortable following a torn ACL.

Pick: 49ers +1

Seahawks vs. Steelers

The Steelers need a rebound. It won’t be coming against the Seahawks and Russell Wilson, who can only get better after an uneven offensive outing in Week 1. Expect Seattle to run the ball and control the clock as Pittsburgh continues to struggle without their All-Pro weapons that left town.

Pick: Seahawks +3.5

Cowboys vs. Redskins

Sure, the Cowboys are on the road, but this line seems almost too good to be true. Zeke, Dak and Amari should have a field day against their second division rival in a row.

Pick: Cowboys -6

Bills vs. Giants

Saquon Barkley had just 15 touches in Week 1. He might need closer to 50 for the Giants to stay in this one against the Bills, who knocked off the Jets in Week 1. Bank on the MetLife Stadium sweep for Buffalo.

Pick: Bills -2

Saints vs. Rams

The Rams got away with some things against the Panthers in their opener, but managed to squeeze out the win. The Saints won’t make it as easy and they have revenge on their mind after last year’s NFC Championship debacle.

Pick: Saints +2

Eagles vs. Falcons

It’s the battle of the birds and the Falcons haven’t been flying all too high of late, looking pitiful against the Vikings in their season-debut. The Eagles started slow but showed off what they could do in a comeback against the Redskins.

Pick: Eagles -1.5

Browns vs. Jets

If the Browns don’t win this one, they’re in trouble. The Jets will play without starting quarterback Sam Darnold and Pro Bowl linebacker CJ Mosley, among others. Odell Beckham Jr. has engaged in a war of words with Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, but he and the Browns will have to back them up now.

Pick: Browns -6.5

NFL Prop Bets: Keep an Eye on Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes: Passing Yards Over 305.5 (-110)

With no consistent run game to speak of yet, a lot of the weight will be on Mahomes to produce, which he doesn’t mind one bit. Mahomes went for 378 yards against the Jacksonville defense, which is more stout than a Raiders secondary looking to patch some holes because of injury. Feel good about the MVP in this one.

Giants, Saquon Barkley: Rushing Yards Over 81.5 (-110)

The Giants wide receiver corps is obliterated with injuries and suspensions. There’s no excuse for the NFL’s reigning Rookie of the Year to not get as much as he can handle. Barkley’s receiving props are also worth a look.

Patriots, Antonio Brown: Receiving Yards Over 52.5 (-110)

A ton has been made about Brown’s debut with the Pats, but a report surfaced on Sunday morning that New England “plans to feed” Brown. When AB is on his game, 52.5 yards is chump change. Slam it.

