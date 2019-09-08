Nick Foles Injury Update: Latest on Jaguars QB’s Status

This is not what the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted in their first game with their franchise quarterback.

In the Jaguars’ first game with Nick Foles leading the way, the 30-year-old quarterback suffered what appeared to be a serious left shoulder injury when he was tackled on a deep touchdown pass. Foles was driven into the ground by a Kansas City Chiefs defender — landing completely on his left shoulder — his non-throwing one.

He has been officially ruled out for the remainder of today’s game.

INJURY UPDATE:@Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles has been ruled out with a left shoulder injury. — Tad Dickman (@TDickman89) September 8, 2019

The injury occurred on this play during Foles’ 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Clark — his last play of the game.

James Palmer of NFL Network provided an update on Foles as the veteran quarterback later appeared on the team’s sidelines late in the first half with an arm in his sling.

“Nick Foles is standing on the #Jaguars sideline with his left arm in a large sling and an ice pack on his left shoulder.”

Jaguars Signed Nick Foles to a Big Contract in Offseason

Foles was the Jaguars’ prized signing of the offseason, inking a four-year contract worth $88 million. The deal included $50.1 million in guarantees.

The former Super Bowl MVP is best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, having won Super Bowl LII after replacing Carson Wentz as the team’s starter during the 2017 season. He also concluded the 2018 season by starting during the Eagles’ postseason run.

During the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Foles started 13 games during that span with a 10-3 record, and the Eagles’ postseason record during that span with Foles starting all five games was 4-1. Foles’ record as a starter in December, January and February the past two seasons was 9-2.

When Foles is Good, He’s Really Good

In seven NFL seasons, Foles has quite the resume for a journeyman quarterback. Despite never quite sustaining his success on an annual basis, his peaks are at historic levels. Foles is tied for the NFL record with seven touchdown passes in a single game and led the league in passer rating in 2013 — his lone Pro Bowl season.

His 119.0 passer rating in 2013 ranks third in NFL history, only behind Aaron Rodgers‘ 122.5 rating in 2011 and Peyton Manning‘s 121.1 rating in 2004. His 27 touchdown/2 interception campaign is also the best TD-INT ratio in league history.

Entering this season, the 6-foot-6 Foles had started 44 of the 54 games he had appeared in and had 68 TD passes for 11,165 yards with a 61.6 percent completion rate for his career.

Prior to his injury, Foles was 5-of-8 for 75 yards and the touchdown with a healthy 132.8 quarterback rating.

Sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew II out of Washington State took over quarterback duties following Foles’ injury. Minshew surprisingly began the game on a hot start. The 23-year-old quarterback became the first player to start his career 9-of-9 since Brad Johnson with the Minnesota Vikings in 1994.

We’ll keep you updated regarding the severity of Foles’ injury as soon as more information becomes available. But this obviously is not good news for a franchise that was resting its hopes on the veteran quarterback leading the team back to relevance after a 5-11 2018 season.

