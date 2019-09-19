Nike Drops Antonio Brown Amid Sexual Assault Claims

After multiple sexual assault and rape allegations, Nike has dropped one of their premium athletes from their team. They have removed New England Patriots WR Antonio Brown as a sponsored athlete. Nike has suspended Browns’ signature shoe deal, and has removed the shoes from their site.

BREAKING: Antonio Brown is no longer a Nike athlete, a spokesperson said. https://t.co/ZWH11xwviI — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 19, 2019

Nike and AB joined forces to create the Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown signature shoe. The shoe was released in February of this year and retailed for $100.

The shoe deal is the second endorsement deal forcibly removed from Brown over the last week stemming from the sexual assault allegations. Brown previously established a deal with helmet provider Xenith amidst the helmet drama that helped catapult the former Raider into the hands of the New England Patriots.

Multiple Sexual Assult Claims Hang Over AB

Britney Taylor, a former trainer employed by Brown himself, has recently come forward with allegations proclaiming multiple sexual assaults and rape by the now-Patriots wide receiver.

Taylor filed a civil lawsuit in Florida federal court against Brown for her assault claims in 2017 and rape claim in 2018.

Taylor recently met with the NFL for 10 hours to assist the league’s investigation into Brown’s conduct.

Taylor was the first woman to come forward with claims against Brown, however, she was not the last. An anonymous woman claims that Brown hired her to paint a mural in his home. Brown flirted with her and then eventually exposed himself to her. The woman stated that she turned around saw Brown “naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals.” She was paid for her work however was not hired again to finish the mural.

Antonio Brown adamantly denies all allegations against him.

Will the NFL Suspend Brown?

The NFL can place Brown on the paid leave if they find that he has violated the league conduct policy. However, the league has opted to react far less swiftly than Xenith and Nike to these allegations. Brown suited up and played his first game as a New England Patriot vs. the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. The wideout finished the game with four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in limited playing time.