Odell Beckham Jr. Trade: What Did Browns Send Giants?

Odell Beckham is making his return to the Big Apple on Monday night as the Cleveland Browns face the New York Jets in a primetime matchup.

Beckham and the Browns will be playing at MetLife Stadium, which the Jets share with the New York Giants — Beckham’s former team.

The Browns acquired Beckham in the offseason in a blockbuster trade. It was a shocking move, considering the Giants had signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a massive extension just one year prior.

Here’s what the Browns sent the Giants in exchange for Beckham.

First-round pick in 2019 draft (No. 17 overall, turned into DT Dexter Lawrence)

Second-round pick in 2019 draft (No. 95 overall, defensive end Oshane Ximines)

Safety Jabrill Peppers

Odell Beckham: Giants Sent Me to Cleveland to Die

Beckham told Sports Illustrated this offseason that he believed that the Giants left value on the table to send him to Cleveland.

He broke down the trade, saying that his former team sent him to the long struggling AFC North franchise to “put a stain” on his career.

“This wasn’t no business move,” he told the magazine. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

If that was the goal, the Giants clearly misread what was going on in Cleveland. Baker Mayfield gave the Browns a franchise QB and a slew of young talent like Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett were changing the expectations for the Browns.

Beckham believes he’s a perfect fit with the Browns, playing with Mayfield, who he has already praised repeatedly this training camp for his leadership style and swagger, and Jarvis Landry, his best friend and college teammate.

Beckham clarified his comments before the team’s Monday Night Football matchup during an interview with Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

“I feel like the quote was a little misconstrued,” Beckham said. “They were saying that I took it personal. I wasn’t saying that I took the trade personal. I was saying, factually speaking, it was personal. It wasn’t a business move. It was, ‘Okay, we’re sending him to Cleveland because it has this stigma of losing.'”

Odell Beckham Ecstatic to Play With Browns, Baker Mayfield

Beckham had a rocky relationship with his former quarterback Eli Manning, criticizing him in the most public of ways — a factor in his breakup with the Giants.

But in Cleveland, OBJ has been eager to give compliments to his new QB Mayfield.

“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

In just 13 starts, Mayfield passed for a rookie record 27 touchdowns last season. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and helped the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

Beckham has been banged up the last two seasons, missing a combined 16 games. However, he’s still carries the reputation of being among the NFL’s best. During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has designs to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

