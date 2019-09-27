Packers RB Suffers Scary Injury After Hit, Stretchered off Field [WATCH]

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers were less than one full quarter into the first game of Week 4 when a scary scene occurred. Packers running back Jamaal Williams was nearly brought down by the Eagles defense when Derek Barnett came in late and hit him.

There was immediate concern over the running back’s health, as it appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit and Williams dropped to the ground almost immediately. NFL Update showed the video of the play.

Dirty and late hit by #Eagles DE Derek Barnett. #Packers RB Jamaal Williams had to be taken off on a stretcher. Just unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/6TDDYlKzXy — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2019

As scary as the scene was, Sam Farnsworth of KSL-TV revealed that Williams gave a thumbs up after being placed on the stretcher and taken off the field.

Jamaal Williams gave the thumbs up as he was being carted off the field. #Packers #BYUintheNFL #BYU pic.twitter.com/94U55X01oY — Sam Farnsworth (@SFarnsworthKSL) September 27, 2019

Unfortunately, there’s still major concern over the Packers running back and his health, as the next news to come to light was troubling.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Jamaal Williams Taken to Hospital After Hit

The training staff apparently made the call to have Williams transported directly to the local hospital following the hit. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the news, which was first reported by Michele Steele.

Packers’ RB Jamaal Williams is being transported to a local hospital after being stretchered off the field, per @ESPNMichele. 🙏 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2019

After Williams was heading to the hospital, the Packers issued two injury updates which offered a somewhat positive outlook initially for the Packers running back. Per the team, Williams had movement in all four extremities following the hit.

“Packers RB Jamaal Williams is being evaluated for head & neck injuries.” the team tweeted initially.

They followed that up by revealing that he has movement and feeling in all extremities, as mentioned above.

“Williams has been ruled out for the game. He does have feeling & movement in all of his extremities.”

Here’s another look at the play at normal speed, which appears to show Barnett coming in late for the hit on Williams, per NFL analyst Abdul Memon.

Derek Barnett needs to suspended immediately for this vicious, dirty, and UNNECESSARY hit Sending a prayer to Jamaal Williams pic.twitter.com/zNSIdxTT9u — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) September 27, 2019

Many NFL fans revealed frustration after the hit from Barnett, calling it dirty and unnecessary. Former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount took to social media to defend Barnett and explain that he’s not a dirty player.

Derek Barnett is a good kid that plays hard, he isn’t a dirty player what so ever! He just plays hard every play as he should. Was just an unfortunate play that’s all. Prayers up to Jamaal Williams 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) September 27, 2019

Jamaal Williams’ Solid Start to Young Career

While fans anxiously await updates on the third-year running back, it’s hard not to be concerned for his health after watching the play. Williams, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Packers, has played in 35 career games to this point and has been specifically impressive as a pass-catcher.

Over that stretch, the former BYU Cougars running back has tallied 59 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns. To start the 2019 season, he had caught 7-of-8 targets for 55 yards and one score while playing somewhat of a reserve role behind Aaron Jones.

As far as his work as a rusher goes, Williams has tallied 300 carries through those 35 games, totaling 1,107 yards (3.7 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns. He scored six combined touchdowns (four rushing and two receiving) during his rookie year. In that season, Williams also averaged a superb 10.5 yards per reception, racking up 262 yards as a receiver on 25 catches.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict Appears to Throw Punches at Vikings Player [WATCH]