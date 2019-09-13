Patriots’ Antonio Brown Will Not Be Suspended: Report

There was concern earlier this week that New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown would be added to the commissioner’s exempt list due to the recent lawsuit against him.

But on Friday, reports emerged that Brown would not be suspended and is eligible to play in the Patriots’ Week 2 game at Miami, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources. NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019

Brown joined the Patriots last weekend shortly after being released by the Raiders for stirring up off-field drama. Just days after his arrival in New England, reports emerged accusing Brown of rape against his former trainer Brittany Taylor.

The Patriots reportedly had no prior knowledge of this case when Brown joined the team and have prepared this week as if he would be available to suit up for their game against the Dolphins. Brown has been praised by teammates already for his skill set and talent put on display during practice.

He even began training at TB12 Sports Therapy Center as documented on his Instagram Thursday night.