Patriots Release Antonio Brown, Receiver Reacts on Twitter

The New England Patriots cut ties with troubled receiver Antonio Brown on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Patriots have released WR Antonio Brown, as he indicated on Twitter. They have moved on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2019

Since Brown signed with the Patriots 11 days ago, he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons given his off-field accusations and involvement. Upon signing with the Patriots just hours after his release from Oakland, Brown was hit with a civil lawsuit for sexual assault allegations by his former trainer Britney Taylor.

The Patriots released a statement shortly after the news broke, stating “it was best to move in a different direction at this time.”

A statement from the #Patriots: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2019

Moments before the news broke, Brown himself, who is very active on social media, posted a series of Instagram posts thanking the Patriots for the opportunity as well as a tweet showing his appreciation as well.

The Patriots are the third team to rid themselves of Brown this season. He was traded from the Steelers back in March to the Raiders where he was subsequently released following a slew of off-field drama including frostbitten feet from a cryotherapy mishap and a controversy over which helmet to use.

Brown has also been dropped by a pair of corporations in the past two months — his helmet manufacturer Xenith and Nike.