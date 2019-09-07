Patriots Signing Antonio Brown Could Have Been Coordinated: Report

As if the Antonio Brown saga couldn’t get any more interesting, it just keeps on getting better.

Just hours after Brown demanded his release from the Oakland Raiders — and was granted it — the Pro Bowl wide receiver signed with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal worth $15 million and $9 million guaranteed.

It was a stunning sequence of events that saw Brown engage in a chaotic exchange with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, enter Friday on the verge of suspension — only to not be suspended — and then proceed to post a weird video on Instagram of a phone conversation he had with Jon Gruden, accusing people of portraying him as the bad guy.

Then Saturday happened — and Brown ended the day as a member of the Patriots.

Patriots Rumored in Colluding to Sign Antonio Brown

As if those storylines couldn’t get you excited enough about the upcoming 2019 NFL season, this tidbit will make you even more interested. According to Robert Littal, CEO of the website Black Sports Online, a source tells him that this whole situation was coordinated to make Brown a free agent so that he could sign with Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

I just got a text from someone I trust in the league and they believe this was all coordinated. That at some point AB got word that Pats would sign him if he ever got released. — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 7, 2019

Needless to say, this is a big deal if true. Not only because it would make complete sense why Brown hijacked his way out of Oakland, but because of the Patriots’ history with breaking the NFL’s rules during their dynasty run.

Patriots Have a Prior History of Cheating

As everyone remembers, the Patriots were found guilty of illegally recording other teams’ signals during “Spygate” back in 2007. Belichick was fined $500,000 — the maximum allowed by the league and the largest fine ever imposed on a coach in the league’s 87-year history — the Patriots were fined $250,000 and the franchise lost its first-round pick for the 2008 NFL Draft.

They were caught up on the wrong end of headlines again many years later when they were caught during the 2015 AFC Championship Game of illegally used deflated footballs. Quarterback Tom Brady was suspended for four games due to his alleged role in the scandal and the team was fined $1 million while losing two draft picks.

If the Patriots had anything to do with Brown forcing his release from the Raiders, they would be found guilty of collusion. New England should be familiar with this because they pressed collusion charges against the New York Jets back in 2015 when they lost cornerback Darrelle Revis to their divisional rivals in free agency.

The NFL defines tampering as the following:

“Any public or private statement of interest, qualified or unqualified, in another club’s player to that player’s agent or representative, or to a member of the news media.’’ “Any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL’’ is also a violation of the NFL’s anti-tampering policy.

While Belichick never made any public comments indicating any interest in Brown — that would be a definite case of collusion — if he were in contact with Brown or any of his representatives prior to his release, that would define as collusion — and be constituted as breaking the league’s rules.

Although none of this is conclusive, this is a story definitely worth monitoring moving forward.

We could be looking at “Antoniogate” in 2019.

