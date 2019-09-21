Raiders Bring in Former Wide Receiver for Workout: Report

The Oakland Raiders could be beefing up their wide receiving corps in the very near future.

While the Raiders won’t be bringing back Antonio Brown anytime soon — sorry, I had to — they could be bringing back one of their former wide receivers. That would be because according to Jane Slater of NFL Network, the Raiders brought in former draft selection Brice Butler in for a workout on Friday — just prior to their game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

WR Brice Butler tells me he worked out for the #Raiders today ahead of their trip to Minnesota. Tells me he would love to rejoin the team and QB Derek Carr. A 7th round pick for them in 2013, he believes he could be another weapon for them on the outside. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 21, 2019

Brice Butler’s History with Raiders

Butler was a seventh-round draft selection of the Raiders in 2013. Although he struggled to consistently put up numbers, he was a ridiculously fast wide receiver who ran a 4.37 at the 40-yard-dash upon entering the NFL.

During two seasons with the Raiders in 2013 and 2014, Butler posted 30 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns. He was traded following the start of the 2015 season where he would go onto play for the Dallas Cowboys for the next three seasons. However, once the Cowboys acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Raiders in 2018, Butler became expendable and was waived.

The 6-foot-3 receiver would go onto latch with the Miami Dolphins where he would appear in six games while catching six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders were expected to have one of the strongest receiving cores in the NFL at the beginning of the 2019 season. However, once Antonio Brown forced his way out of Oakland, it became a glaring weakness for the Raiders. As of this writing, Tyrell Williams has had a solid season with 11 receptions on 14 targets for 151 yards and two touchdowns. However, rookie Hunter Renfrow has failed to solidify himself as a true secondary target, catching just six passes on 11 targets for a total of 43 yards and zero touchdowns. For perspective, that’s just 7.2 yards per catch.

