It looks as if the relationship between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jalen Ramsey is unsalvagable, which has led to the defensive back requesting a trade. Ramsey is one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, so he’s going to have a lot of suitors. Any team in the NFL could use help in the secondary, especially a talent like Ramsey. The Jaguars are going to expect a lot in return, but he may just be worth it.

One team that has emerged as a potential landing spot is the Oakland Raiders. The team is flush with cap space after releasing Antonio Brown and could give Ramsey the contract he wants. According to the Vic Tafur at The Athletic, the Raiders have already reached out to Jacksonville.

#Raiders made a call, as detailed here earlier. We’ll see how this thing plays out https://t.co/b29enOLp01 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 17, 2019

Oakland got torched by Patrick Mahomes in week 2 and would probably like to add some talent to the secondary. There’s probably no better player for the Raiders to pursue than Ramsey and a famous fan agrees.

MC Hammer Wants to See Jalen Ramsey in a Raider Uniform

MC Hammer, the rapper of “U Can’t Touch This” fame, is an avid Raiders fan. He goes to games and has even shown up to practices before. He took to Twitter to voice his desire to see Ramsey make the switch to Oakland.

“He would look magnificent in Silver & Black !!!!” tweeted Ramsey as he posted a video of the defensive back getting an impressive interception on Antonio Brown. His choice to include a paly on Brown was probably very intentional.

MC Hammer is right, every player looks great in silver and black and there’s no doubt Ramsey would also.

Jaguars Have a Steep Asking Price

The biggest obstacle here is that the Jaguars are reportedly asking for two first-round picks, per NFL Network’s Albert Breer.

Per rival clubs, the asking price for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey is two first-round picks. That's a starting point. And added to what it'd cost to extend Ramsey, it's a lot. But it's not totally crazy, given what Seattle got for Frank Clark and Miami got for Laremy Tunsil. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 17, 2019

There’s also a report from ESPN that indicates some teams are backing out of trade talks because the Jaguars are asking for too much.

When checking in with sources all over the league, it seems most teams who are interested in Jalen Ramsey have turned away from trading because the price is just too high. I’ve also received info of the multiple teams that are OUT but some have added the words “for now”…. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 17, 2019

Based on how Mike Mayock handled the Antonio Brown trade, he may not be super inclined to give away too much. There’s also the factor that Ramsey has already stated he would like to play for the Raiders. He’s a free agent in two years, so if he gets traded to a team that doesn’t want to pay him, he could be in Las Vegas soon enough.

There’s no question he’s worth a high asking price, but if the Raiders traded two first-round picks, that effectively means that they traded Khalil Mack for Ramsey. Obviously, if you get down to the nitty-gritty there are differences, but it would essentially be the same trade. As great as Ramsey is, he’s not Mack. Mack was a defensive player of the year for the Raiders and was objectively their best player. Now, if Mayock could get Ramsey for one first-round pick and maybe a player or lower round pick, then that’s a trade they should make. It’ll be interesting to see how things develop, but it looks like Raider Nation is on board for a Ramsey trade, including Johnathan Abram.

