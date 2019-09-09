Keelan Doss Fantasy: Where Raiders WR Fits on Depth Chart

It didn’t come easily, but the Oakland Raiders were able to convince Keelan Doss to return after a very brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders had an open spot after they decided to release Antonio Brown. Bringing back Doss makes sense for the team because he’s already familiar with the offense and has worked with Derek Carr all offseason.

Doss may have gone undrafted, but he showed a lot of promise during the preseason. He’s obviously not going to replace Brown’s potential production. He does bring upside and helps give the Raiders more depth at wide receiver. He’s got work to do if he’s going to carve out a big role in the offense.

Raiders Wide Receiver Depth Chart

*denotes expected starters

WR1: Tyrell Williams*, J.J. Nelson, Dwayne Harris

WR2: Hunter Renfrow*, Ryan Grant, Keelan Doss

With Brown gone, Tyrell Williams should slide into the number one spot with Hunter Renfrow playing in the second. It’s possible that Ryan Grant or J.J. Nelson could be number two while Renfrow stays in the slot, but it shouldn’t make much of a difference. Dwayne Harris is technically a receiver, but he shouldn’t see many offensive snaps because he’s the team’s kick returner. Doss should still find himself at the back of the depth chart.

Nelson and Grant showed up well in training camp and have a lot of experience. Jon Gruden is a big fan of Doss, hence why he was the first player he called after Brown left, so he’ll probably draw up some plays for him. He’s a big wide receiver at 6’5. He could become a lethal red-zone threat for the team. Doss had a couple of drops in the last preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks but showed off excellent hands for the most part.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Keelan Doss Fantasy Outlook

Doss will make some big plays in the regular season, but not on a consistent basis to warrant a spot on your fantasy team. He’s going to be fifth on the totem pole to start the season and will have to work his way up. If he can prove that he should be the third option behind Williams and Renfrow, then he becomes much more interesting.

Doss should be available in almost 100% of leagues, but could eventually become a very interesting waiver wire addition. It’s best to take the “wait and see” approach with him because it’s hard to know his role in the offense. If the Raiders had big plans for him, they wouldn’t have let him go after roster cuts. He could develop into a stud and Oakland definitely has a void at wide receiver with Antonio Brown gone. The problem is, Williams and Doss have similar skill sets, but Williams is definitely the go-to guy in Oakland. Give Doss a few weeks and see how he performs. If he shows promise and your roster is bitten by the injury bug, he may be worth a waiver-wire addition.

READ NEXT: Tyrell Williams Fantasy: Is Raiders WR a Start or Sit in Week 1?

