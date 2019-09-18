Raiders Trade for Packers Wide Receiver: Report

Dwayne Harris sprained his ankle against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 and it looks like the Oakland Raiders have found a potential replacement for him. The new addition comes from the Green Bay Packers via trade and will add depth at wide receiver as well.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Oakland has struck a deal with the Packers to acquire for wide receiver Trevor Davis.

Source: #Packers traded WR/Returner Trevor Davis to the #Raiders. Davis is a 4.3 speed WR and one of the League’s top punt & kick returners who should have an immediate opportunity to compete at WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

It hasn’t been revealed yet exactly what the Raiders gave up to get Davis, but as Rapoport noted, Davis is one of the league’s top punt and kick returners. He has blistering speed with a 4.3-second 40-yard dash time and could even see some time at wide receiver with Harris and J.J. Nelson nursing injuries.

Trevor Davis’ NFL Career Stats

As Heavy.com’s Jordan Wilson detailed, Davis was out for most of last offseason and the regular season with hamstring issues. He was then injured again during training camp this year and missed the first two games of the preseason. Once he was back, though, he started making some solid plays.

He’s been solid in the return game as well, so he was certainly an asset to the Packers. With Green Bay boasting a ton of promising wideouts who can play special teams, including Allen Lazard and Darius Shepherd (when healthy), it allowed them to move Davis.

Davis was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of California. To this point in his young career, he only has 122 receiving yards and one touchdown but could add to that number for the Raiders. Harris is already considered one of the best return men in the NFL, so it will be interesting to see what Oakland does once he is healthy again.

Davis has played in 29 games and totaled 40 punt returns for 449 yards and 35 kick returns for 791 yards. His career-long punt return was 65 yards in 2017 while his longest kick return was 34 yards in the same season.

Trevor Davis’ College Career Includes 2 Teams

While Davis spent his NFL career to this point with a crowded Packers wide receiver group, he played for two teams collegiately before being selected. The 26-year-old began his career with Hawaii, playing 15 games and totaling 45 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns. He then transferred to California, where he hauled in 64 passes for 1,071 yards and seven scores in 22 games.

His best season from a yardage standpoint came as a senior in 2015 when Davis pulled in 40 balls for 672 yards and two scores. He scored five touchdowns in just nine games as a junior, though, averaging 16.6 yards per reception or better in each of the final two years.

While Davis failed to top 1,000 yards in any collegiate season or a single year in the NFL, he’ll be an interesting spot with the Raiders, as the team’s receiving corps battles numerous injuries. Whether that results in playing time at wideout or simply seeing action as a returner remains the big question.

