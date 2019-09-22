Rams vs. Browns Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Cleveland Browns welcome the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams to FirstEnergy Stadium for a prime time matchup on Sunday night that’s loaded with storylines.

The line for this game has the road Rams favored by 3.5 points with a total of 47, according to Odds Shark.

The Browns stumbled out of the gate with a 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but managed to bounce back last week with a victory over the hapless New York Jets, 23-3.

The Rams have cruised to 2-0, knocking off the Panthers and mostly Drew Brees-less Saints last week.

There are plenty of stars slated to suit up for the game — from Odell Beckham Jr. to Todd Gurley and Baker Mayfield. But what may decide this matchup is who isn’t on the field.

Here’s some background and advice on who to back in this one.

Browns Will be Missing Multiple Key Starters

There hasn’t been a lot of good news for the Browns this week on the injury front. Starting linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest) has been sent to the IR, as has star pass-catching tight end David Njoku (wrist). On top of that, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that starting corner Denzel Ward (hamstring) will join the starting safety Damarious Randall (concussion) on the sideline in street clothes.

Browns’ CB Denzel Ward, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play against the Rams, per source. Browns more optimistic about the status of CB Greedy Williams, who also is listed as questionable for Sunday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens addressed the injuries and how it has affected both preparation and expectations.

“I want whoever is at the game to play with passion. I want our fans to come with passion because I promise you the guys that dress up are going to play to the best of their ability, and we will see what happens,” Kitchens said. “I do not want them worried about the scoreboard. I want them to worry about how they compete every play, and we will let the score take care of itself. I want to play smart, I want to play fast and I want to play physical, whoever is on the team. I will roll with whoever is there. I think we have enough guys who are willing to go out and play well, prepare well and put everything out there for 60 minutes or however long it takes.”

Rams Have Been Great on the Road Under Sean McVay

The road has been kind to the Rams under head coach Sean McVay. The team is 15-3 in true road games and 8-0 against AFC opponents in the regular season, according to the Rams’ official site.

Here are some other trends worth noting:

The total has gone OVER in 3 of the Rams’ last 4 games on the East Coast.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of the Browns’ last 12 games at night.

The Rams are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games on the road after winning their 2 most recent road games

Rams vs. Browns: Prediction for Sunday Night Football

The Browns have been inconsistent at best this season, their win coming against a Jets team on their third quarterback. The Week 1 shellacking the team took at the hands of the Titans looks even worse now considering Tennessee is 0-2 since.

The Rams should find some success to find their rhythm against a banged up Browns defense that will be missing multiple key players and starting two rookies in corner Greedy Williams and linebacker Mack Williams.

The Browns are always dangerous with playmakers like Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry on the field. But the offensive line is a mess and the injuries will be too much to overcome.

Pick: Rams -3.5

Total: Over 47

Prediction: Rams 34, Browns 17

READ NEXT: NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets & Predictions for Every Game