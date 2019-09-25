Ravens Safety Earl Thomas Calls Out Browns ‘Savior’ Baker Mayfield

Earl Thomas, like many others, has heard enough about the hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield.

The Ravens safety spoke to the media on Wednesday, making his stance clear on Baltimore’s AFC North rival.

“The media was talking about OBJ and that tandem and Baker Mayfield, the next savior,” Thomas said Wednesday. “Then, to add on to that, Coach [John Harbaugh] talked about it a couple of times in meetings. So guys kind of got tired about it.”

Thomas seemed to be referring to Harbaugh’s comments in the offseason when he said the Browns were, “the most talented team in the division” during owner’s meetings in March. Facing the Browns this week, Harbaugh walked back those comments a bit.

“To me, that was an offseason question. I think at the time, they did have the most talent in the division,” Harbaugh said during a conference call with reporters Wednesday, backtracking a bit. “It was meant to be a compliment to the Browns organization and everything and the job they have done.

“Now we are playing the season, and all of that stuff gets determined during the season. It is part of it now, but it is not really a time to rank that. I had not thought about it in those kind of terms. You are just trying to put a game plan together and do the best we can on Sunday.”

Ravens Clash With Browns in Key Matchup on Sunday

The Browns might have had the hype, but the Ravens have done the talking with their play early on this season. Baltimore leads the division with a 2-1 record, the loss being an encouraging showing against the high-power Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Browns are 1-2 and at times have looked like a mess, most notably in a Week 1 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans, who haven’t won since.

And instead of Mayfield receiving the hype for the MVP, it’s been Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who has passed for 863 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

“They have done a great job with Lamar and his skillset,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Wednesay. “He has improved as a passer. Everything kind of runs through him and (Ravens RB) Mark (Ingram II). Mark has come in, stepped right in kind of takes on our mantra of being physical. He is downhill, physical-type runner that can make you in space so we have our work cut out for us defensively.”

Ingram came over from the Saints in the offseason as a free agent and has 257 yards and five touchdowns. Ingram also spoke on the preseason hype surrounding the Browns.

“You have to play football at the end of the day,” Ravens running back Mark Ingram said. “You can have as many players as you want to on paper, but if guys don’t mesh and don’t communicate well and play well together, it really doesn’t mean anything. We’re going to have to play them twice. That’s why you line up and play football — to settle the score.”

Odell Beckham: Browns ‘Don’t Care’ What Rex Ryan Has to Say

After an uneven showing to start the year, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been the target of wide spread criticism. Former NFL head coach and ESPN talking head Rex Ryan was one of the people to take a shot at Browns quarterback.

“I don’t get it,’’ Ryan said. “I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell.

“Look, I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ But not to the point where everyone’s saying he’s going to be the league MVP … Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise. He’s gotta realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

Kitchens called the comments asinine, while Mayfield invoked the “if you won’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter” line. Odell Beckham also gave his 2 cents.

“At the end of the day when we go out there, no offense to Rex because I love him, we don’t really care what you said,” said Beckham. “When we go out there and play football, this is our livelihood. Risking your life every time you go out there, so ‘overrated as hell,’ none of that is really going to ever matter when you get on the field. It’s just about being exactly who you are and knowing what you’re capable of doing, and doing that.

“That’s really it. All the words go out the window. It’s just a bunch of words.”

