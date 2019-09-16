Sam Darnold’s Injury: What Happened to Jets QB?

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is dealing with mono which will not only sideline him against the Browns but will cause the signal-caller to miss multiple games. Darnold’s specific return timeline has varied from report to report. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazier reported that Darnold feels “much better” and noted the soonest he could come back is Week 4.

“Sam Darnold told me last night he feels much, much better and says he hopes docs let him rejoin his team this week. Says doc told him he has to take 21 days to recover and as a result hoping he comes back after the bye Week 4. Says he hasn’t lost much weight at all,” Glazer tweeted.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Darnold’s recovery time could extend seven weeks.

“Jets QB Sam Darnold’s timeline for mono recovery ranges from 3 weeks to 7 weeks. Not good,” Rapoport noted on Twitter.

The good news is that the Jets are not considering placing Darnold on injured reserve, per Rotoworld. This could mean the Jets are cautiously optimistic that Darnold can return sooner rather than later.

What Is Mono?

Darnold is not battling a football injury as mono is a virus. Symptoms can include a sore throat, fever, headache and fatigue, per Healthline.

Mononucleosis is caused by the EBV. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), EBV is a member of the herpes virus family and is one of the most common viruses to infect humans around the world. The virus is spread through direct contact with saliva from the mouth of an infected person or other bodily fluids such as blood. It’s also spread through sexual contact and organ transplantation. You can be exposed to the virus by a cough or sneeze, by kissing, or by sharing food or drinks with someone who has mono. It usually takes four to eight weeks for symptoms to develop after you’re infected.

Healthline also emphasized that there is no way to prevent getting mono.

Jets Head Coach Adam Gase Suspected That Darnold Could Have Mono

Darnold’s mono diagnosis came as a surprise given he played in Week 1. However, Jets head coach Adam Gase admitted he had suspicions his quarterback could have mono once he heard a rundown of the symptoms.

“It’s mono, isn’t it? They told me they were running all these tests and they thought it was weird that the antibiotics weren’t working as quick as they thought,” Gase noted in the press conference leading up to their matchup with the Browns.

Trevor Siemian is expected to start at quarterback for the Jets in Darnold’s absence. It is a disappointing start to the season given Darnold had been getting rave reviews during the preseason. New York has been battling through numerous player injuries, and it will be interesting to see if the franchise can overcome their misfortune to make a run.