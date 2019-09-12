Jets QB Sam Darnold Has Mono & Will Not Play vs. Browns on MNF

Sam Darnold has mono and will not play against the Browns on Monday Night Football Jets head coach Adam Gase announced on Thursday. It is unexpected news as there was no public sign from Darnold of the sickness in Week 1.

Gase noted that Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback for the Jets, while Luke Falk will be the backup. Gase did not lay out a timeline for Darnold’s return. The Jets coach admitted he had some thought that Darnold could be battling mono once he heard the details of his sickness.

“It’s mono, isn’t it? They told me they were running all these tests and they thought it was weird that the antibiotics weren’t working as quick as they thought,” Gase noted in the press confrence.

Here is a look at Gase speaking about Darnold’s diagnoses.

"It's mono, isn't it?" Adam Gase details Sam Darnold's mono diagnosis: pic.twitter.com/mOtnlScy3q — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 12, 2019

Darnold’s Return Timeline: Jets QB Could Miss Several Weeks

The Jets have not announced how may games Darnold will out for, but Gase admitted that the quarterback could be out for an extended time period. Rotoworld detailed that the Jets quarterback could miss “several weeks.”

Gase added that Darnold could miss several weeks. The Jets will move forward with Trevor Siemian under center. It’s far from an ideal offensive situation, particularly with Le’Veon Bell (sore shoulder) also banged up. Robby Anderson figures to be the biggest loser from Darnold’s absence, as Siemian has made a habit of checking down throughout his career.

What Is Mono?

Mono is short for mononucleosis which is an infectious illness. As WebMD detailed, mono is contagious but not a serious illness in most cases.