Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis & Daughter Olympia Are Biggest Fans

Serena Williams is one win away from taking home the 2019 U.S. Open trophy, and her husband Alexis Ohanian along with their daughter Olympia are her two biggest fans. Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit, has become a staple at Williams’ big tennis matches. The couple just celebrated Olympia turning two years old, and Ohanian took to Instagram to discuss how being a father has impacted his life.

“How has it already been two years? Happy cake day @olympiaohanian 🍰♥️ Thank you for being the greatest thing we’ve ever done. And thank you for teaching me that every parent in the US deserves those first months with their newborn. I’m a better business leader because of it. #PaidFamilyLeave,” Ohanian noted on Instagram.

Ohanian did take a brief hiatus from Williams’ box at the U.S. Open to speak at the Inbound business conference in Boston. One of Ohanian’s talking points at the conference was his support for Paid Family Leave, something he has grown passionate about since becoming a father.

“It’s a farce for companies to think there’s family life over here and work-life over there,” Ohanian said, per Observer. “The culture of corporate value and paid family leave can start to change right now.”

Serena Calls Being a Mom Her “Greatest Accomplishment”

Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, but it is her work as a mother that she believes tops the list. The tennis star recently posted a photo from the delivery room and emphasized that her role as a mom is her “greatest accomplishment.”

“The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment,” Serena said on Instagram.

Despite reaching three Grand Slam finals, Williams is still looking for her first one since becoming a mother. At 37, a win at the U.S. Open would make her the oldest male or female to ever win a Grand Slam in the Open Era, per the New York Post. Williams noted that one of the biggest changes is that an off-day from tennis does not mean she has a day off.

“It’s amazing to come back with a baby and win, because it’s hard,” Williams told the New York Post. “My day off isn’t a day off. I’m a full-time mom first, foremost. That means the most to me.”

Serena Loves That Alexis Does Not “Dim Her Light”

As for her marriage, Williams leans on words of wisdom from Oprah. The tennis star noted to Allure that Ohanian does not ask her to “dim her light.”

“Oprah said, ‘Never let anyone dim your light.’ That really stuck with me,” Williams told Allure. “Alexis doesn’t dim my light. He doesn’t try to dim my light. He puts me in the light, even if I don’t want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about. It always was something that I could see in some relationships — my light would be dimmer. Now I feel like I can shine really bright and still do everything that I want to do.”