Mike Scott Comments on Eagles Fight, ‘Microphone Guy’ Tries to Apologize

The man responsible for inciting and escalating the Mike Scott incident at an Eagles tailgate gone awry has apologized. Ed, aka “Microphone Guy” who didn’t want to divulge his full name, called it a “life-changing moment.”

Microphone Guy called into the “Mike Missanelli Show” on 97.5 The Fanatic on Tuesday afternoon and described in detail how the unfortunate scene unfolded Sunday afternoon in the tailgating lots around Lincoln Financial Field. He said his so-called “F Lot Crew” has disbanded. They will no longer host tailgate parties and Microphone Guy has given up his Eagles tickets for the rest of the year.

“We all spoke and our tailgating days are done. We broke up our crew,” Microphone Guy told Missanelli, via Crossing Broad. “I’ve gone so far as to give up my tickets for the rest of the year. And if it’s an issue I plan on not renewing, because this is an embarrassment to the fan base, the city, the team, both teams.”

He described what transpired Sunday as “embarrassing” while admitting the crew had started drinking alcohol around 5 a.m. Soon after, the drunk fans were heckling anyone wearing opponents’ colors, including Sixers forward Mike Scott.

He also confirmed that a racial slur was probably thrown Scott’s way. Not that it matters, but they didn’t realize it was Scott until 20-30 minutes after the fight ended. Microphone Guy’s son reportedly threw one of the first punches.

“I want to say no, but I would probably be justified in saying yes, someone probably did,” he told Missanelli. “I’ve done a lot of crying over this. My hands are shaking as I talk to you.”

Sixers Release Statement About Incident

The Sixers officially released a statement regarding the fight involving Mike Scott. The team discussed the matter with the forward and have decided not to take any disciplinary action. Scott had been accompanied by a member of the Sixers’ security staff that day as is the team policy for any player attending a public event.

“This was an unfortunate and isolated incident, and it is no way representative of the Philadelphia fan base as a whole. This city has incredible fans and we appreciate their passion and support,” the Sixers said in a statement.

Scott himself is holding no grudges. He tweeted out support for the city and its loyal fanbase.

All love Philly✊🏿✊🏿💯💯🐝🐝🐝 — Mike Scott (@mikescott) September 11, 2019

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal worth $9.8 million with the Sixers last June. Scott averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 27 appearances, including shooting 41.2 percent from the floor. He had quickly become a fan favorite in Philadelphia due to his outspoken commentary and toughness on the court.

The members of the “F Lot Crew” who picked a fight with Scott seemed to have forgotten all that. One guy named Henry Burlano called the NBA player a “huge asshole” and “crybaby bitch” in an Instagram post.

Open the floodgates Eagles Twitter. https://t.co/sAot3smLW4 — Paul Catrino Jr. 🐍 (@catrino93) September 11, 2019

Coffin at Tailgate Was Not Meant for Sean Taylor

Redskins legend Sean Taylor died tragically in 2007 after burglars broke into his Florida home and shot him. When a coffin was spotted at the tailgate party where the Mike Scott altercation ensued, it was widely speculated that it was an insensitive dig at Taylor. No, it was not. The so-called “F Lot Crew” had set up the coffin to honor the infamous 1991 Body Bog Game involving the Redskins and Eagles. Nine Redskins players left that game with injuries.

1) it's a dumbass prop they started bringing last year as far as I've seen

2) not his jersey pic.twitter.com/5qtfDneqrt — Darth Kee (@TheInfamousKee) September 9, 2019

Whether or not the coffin was for Taylor is irrelevant. It was a stupid stunt that disgraced the already-tarnished national image of Eagles fans. Don’t buy into the hype. Hundreds of Eagles fans rallied behind Mike Scott and hurled insults at the horrific actions of Microphone Guy and the F Lot Crew.

In fact, Microphone Guy confirmed that many of his closest friends have walked out of his life over the incident. In addition, he and his wife are headed for counseling and his employer has threatened to fire him.

“I’m trying to gain everybody’s trust and acceptance back. It’s gonna be a long process,” he said.