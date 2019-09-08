Sixers’ Mike Scott Knocks Out Drunk Eagles Fan [WATCH]

Rumors are like … you know the saying. There was a report floating around Twitter that Sixers forward Mike Scott got into a fight Sunday at an Eagles tailgate party. Soon, the video was tracked down.

Credit Matt Stowe for finding the evidence. According to Jack Connell, Scott got into an altercation with an “erratic Eagles fan” outside Lincoln Financial Field before the Eagles-Redskins game in South Philadelphia.

Scott, a known Redskins fan, was tailgating with the popular Philly sports blog 4th and Jawn when a drunk Eagles fan threw a punch at the NBA player. Probably not a really smart move to attack a professional athlete, right? Well, Scott retaliated by knocking the crazed fan out.

Here is the video of Mike Scott’s altercation with Eagles fans https://t.co/InKzczN2qV — Jack Connell (@JackConnellTPL) September 8, 2019

Scott couldn’t be reached for comment, but he did confirm he was in the parking lots when he posted a selfie of himself in a Redskins jersey. Scott had been joking about going to the game for weeks. In fact. his teammates even left an Eagles jersey in his locker.

Four hours before the game, Scott was having fun with Eagles fans on Twitter and even joked about not throwing beer cans or getting into a fight.

Being serious too https://t.co/jWr2ywpli6 — Mike Scott (@mikescott) September 8, 2019

Mike Scott Huge Redskins Fan

Mike Scott has never been shy about his allegiance to the Redskins. He often posts videos on his Instagram account, including sometimes talking trash after big wins. In 2017, Scott got into it with Cowboys fans after a big win over the Raiders.

“Of course I was talking trash to all the Cowboy fans,” Scott said, via NBC Sports Washington. “They won this weekend too, so I’m not happy about that. We are 0-1 in the division so we will have to see.”

Scott signed a two-year, $9.8 million contract to return to the Sixers in July and will resume his reserve role off the bench. The forward averaged 7.8 points while shooting 41.2 percent in 27 games while morphing into a fan favorite with his gritty play.

“Mike epitomizes what Philadelphia loves — a fierce competitor with a tireless work ethic, who’s driven by the desire to win,” Sixers GM Elton Brand said in a statement. “His toughness, grit and passion are palpable, as the city of Philadelphia has come to know.”

His dagger 3-pointer in Game 4 of the Sixers-Nets playoff series last April made him a cult hero. The shot clinched a 112-108 win for the Sixers and gave them a commanding 3-1 series lead.

He further gained respect from the Philly faithful when he announced: “I ain’t no bitch” when describing an altercation he was involved in on the court between Joel Embiid and Eric Bledsoe. Instant street cred forever in Philadelphia.