Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 11

Patriots WR Antonio Brown Accused of Raping His Former Trainer in Civil Lawsuit

A woman who used to train Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown accuses him of rape in a lawsuit. Brown denies the allegations. https://t.co/VHNT1y17Nj — CNN (@CNN) September 11, 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of sexual assault and rape against a woman who worked as his trainer in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Florida.

The lawsuit, which was first reported by the New York Times, accuses Brown of three separate incidents of sexual assault and rape against Britney Taylor, a collegiate gymnast who Brown met while attending Central Michigan and would later go on to hire as his trainer.

According to the lawsuit, two incidents allegedly took place in June of 2017 and one incident allegedly occurred in May of 2018.

The lawsuit documents the three alleged incidents, with the first one including Brown exposing himself and kissing Taylor without her permission, the second involving Brown masturbating behind her and ejaculating on her back while she was watching TV, and the third involving Brown “forcibly” raping Taylor.

You can read the full details of what Brown is accused of in the lawsuit included in this Heavy.com Five Fast Facts article.

The 28-year-old Taylor spoke out via a statement released by her lawyer.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault,” said Taylor.

The 31-year-old Brown has denied the allegations presented in the lawsuit, via a statement from his attorney.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” the statement from Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner says. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

Brown is planning on countersuing Taylor for civil extortion, per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

The Patriots agreed to bring the seven-time Pro Bowler on board on Saturday hours after he was released by the Oakland Raiders. Brown signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the reigning NFL champions, that came with a $20 million option for 2020.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots were caught by surprise by the allegations and the team will have to decide how to proceed with Brown.

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich Out For Season With Broken Knee Cap

Here’s the foul ball that knocks Christian Yelich out for the rest of the season. Brewers say he has a fractured kneecap. (Video via @FOXMarlins) pic.twitter.com/D52FAljJbL — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 11, 2019

The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a huge loss on Tuesday night, as the National League’s MVP from 2018, Christian Yelich went down with a broken knee cap which will force him to miss the remainder of the season.

Yelich fouled a 79.8 mph slider off his right knee in the first inning against the Miami Marlins and was on the ground for a few minutes in considerable pain.

The Brewers, who went on to win the game 4-3 and are right in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, will certainly miss having their young superstar’s bat in the lineup.

Lorenzo Cain said Christian Yelich had tears in his eyes after learning his kneecap was broken, understandably so: pic.twitter.com/MO6dyvsYOk — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 11, 2019

The 27-year-old was in the midst of another MVP-caliber season, as he led the Major League in slugging percentage (.672), OPS (1.102) and total bases (328). Coming into Tuesday night, Yelich was hitting .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Christian Yelich will miss the rest of the season with a fractured kneecap. Yelich's season OPS will finish at 1.100, the highest in a qualified season in Brewers history. He also becomes the 2nd reigning MVP ever to record a 40-30 season. pic.twitter.com/7lRERD4m8z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 11, 2019

CLINCHED. The @Dodgers have won the NL West for the 7th consecutive season! pic.twitter.com/PwlQ9zyqYt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 11, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

FIBA WORLD CUP QUARTERFINALS: U.S. vs. France

Team USA, who is 5-0 in this year’s FIBA World Cup, takes on France in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday morning. The French team will be a step up in competition for the U.S., as they are stacked with NBA talent, including Rudy Gobert, Nic Batum and Even Fournier.

WHEN: Today, 7 a.m. ET

STREAM: ESPN+

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) at Carolina Panthers (0-1)

Cam Newton and the Panthers take on Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers, as both teams will look to get in the win column after falling in week 1.

WHEN: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

