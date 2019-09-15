Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 15

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Saturday, including a look at some of the top highlights from an interesting Saturday of college football, which included an emotional comeback from No. 9 Florida after losing their quarterback and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa turning in a monster performance.

We’ll also take a look at heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury surviving a scare against Otto Wallin despite a massive cut above his eye.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Sunday!

TOP 25 ROUNDUP: Florida Loses Starting QB Feleipe Franks for Season; Fight Back to Beat Kentucky

After watching starting quarterback Feleipe Franks lay on the turf in pain and eventually be carted off the field, Florida rallied for a huge comeback victory over Kentucky, 29-21.

Franks was taken off the field on a cart in the third quarter with his team trailing 21-10. Kyle Trask entered in relief for the Gators and guided the team on three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including a go-ahead TD run with 4:11 remaining in the game.

“When he went down, you could see something wrong with the leg,” Trask said after the game. “At the end of the day, I’m proud of the resiliency of the team. He (Franks) was really emotional at that moment. I let him know, ‘I had your back.'”

It was later revealed that the injury Franks suffered was a dislocated left ankle. He’s expected to miss the rest of the season.

“They feel pretty certain that there was a break with the dislocation and he’ll be done for the season,” Florida coach Dan Mullen told reporters after the game.

Sawyer Smith accounted for all three Kentucky touchdowns in the near upset bid.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Big Day Bolsters Heisman Campaign

Alabama and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa kicked off SEC play with a bang against South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide’s Heisman hopeful from Hawaii threw for a career-best 444 yards and notched five touchdown passes. His previous best was 387 yards, set against Texas A&M last year.

“As a quarterback, you have to expect to throw the ball a lot whether you want to or not,” Tagovailoa said.

He could thank his playmaking wide receivers for the big numbers after the game. Najee Smith and Henry Ruggs III both surpassed 100 yards receiving and made big plays after the catch.

WATCH: Mississippi State QB Goes Flying Diving for First Down

Check out this highlight of Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader going airborne for a first down. He ended up going a little higher than he bargained for thanks to a big hit.

The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season to Kansas State 31-24 despite the massive effort.

Best of the Rest: Top 25 Roundup

Here’s how the Associated Press Top 25 fared this week:

No. 1 Clemson (3-0) beat Syracuse 41-6

No. 2 Alabama (3-0) beat South Carolina 47-23

No. 3 Georgia (3-0) beat Arkansas State 55-0

No. 4 LSU (3-0) beat Northwestern State 65-14

No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) beat UCLA 48-14

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) beat Indiana 51-10

No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) beat New Mexico 66-14

No. 8 Auburn (3-0) beat Kent State 55-16

No. 9 Florida (3-0) beat Kentucky 29-21

No. 10 Michigan (2-0) did not play

No. 11 Utah (3-0) beat Idaho State 31-0.

No. 12 Texas (2-1) beat Rice 48-13

No. 13 Penn State (3-0) beat Pittsburgh 17-10

No. 14 Wisconsin (2-0) did not play

No. 15 Oregon (2-1) beat Montana 35-3

No. 16 Texas A&M (2-1) beat Lamar 62-3

No. 17 UCF (3-0) beat Stanford 45-27

No. 18 Michigan State (2-1) lost to Arizona State 10-7

No. 19 Iowa (3-0) beat Iowa State 18-17

No. 20 Washington State (3-0) beat Houston 31-24 (on Friday)

No. 21 Maryland (2-1) lost to Temple 20-17

No. 22 Boise State (3-0) beat Portland State 45-10

No. 23 Washington (2-1) beat Hawaii 52 20

No. 24 Southern Cal (2-1) lost to BYU 30-27

No. 25 Virginia (3-0) beat Florida State 31-24

BLOODIED NOT BROKEN: Tyson Fury Fights Through Nasty Gash, Takes Down Otto Wallin

Tyson Fury ended up a bloody mess, but did enough to pound out a unanimous decision against previously unbeaten Swedish fighter Otto Wallin. Fury has not lost in 29 fights and retained his claim to the lineal heavyweight title.

Fury initially suffered the cut over his right eye in the third round and it gushed for most of the fight, even stopping the bout at one point.

“I couldn’t see out of my eye,” Fury said after the fight. “I got cut over my eye and it changed the fight completely.”

Fury entered the ring wearing a sombrero while dressed in colors of the Mexican flag.

“I am a Gypsy warrior and this is Mexican Independence Day. Come on Mexico!” said Fury. “It was a good performance and I got a good 12 rounds in. Otto Wallin was a tough Swede. Blood, guts, heart and all was shown tonight.”

Fury’s win sets up a potential rematch with Deontay Wilder in February. The fighters have already reportedly agreed to the fight, but Wilder will need to get by Luis Ortiz in a rematch, according to CBS Sports.

“Deontay Wilder, I want you next, bum!” Fury said. “All preparation is good. This is me fourth fight back [from a three-year layoff due to mental health and substance abuse issues] and got me in good preparation for the big boy, the ole ‘Bronze Bomber,’ the big dosser.”

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

NFL starts review as Giants WR Sterling Shepard finished game with concussion

Report: NBA agents are refusing to comply with NCAA’s proposed certification process

Cowboys’ Jones hints at trade for Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick

Braves clinch playoff berth but Charlie Culberson drilled in face with pitch

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

The Saints and Rams hook-up in a rematch of last season’s controversial NFC Championship game, which saw the Rams advance to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 OT win.

WHEN: Today, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

NASCAR: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason gets underway this Sunday in Las Vegas. Sixteen drivers remain in contention to hoist the season title on Nov. 17.

WHEN: Tonight, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

NFL: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

The Browns look to get back on track after a disappointing Week 1 blowout against the Titans. They’ll face a depleted Browns team that will be missing QB Sam Darnold, who has been diagnosed with mono.

WHEN: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.