Taco Charlton Fires Back at Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones’ Harsh Criticism

Thanks for the bulletin board material, Jerry.

That, in essence, is what former Cowboys and current Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton relayed to Dallas owner Jerry Jones on Sunday following the Week 3 meeting of the teams.

Addressing reporters after the game, Charlton held a retributory tone when prompted to discuss Jones, who claimed last week that Taco “wilted” during his time in Texas.

“On the field, if you go three years down the line, we will get to see who is right and who is wrong,” Charlton said after the Dolphins’ 31-6 loss at AT&T Stadium. “It is on me now. I get to play football, and then I get to get down to what I do.”

Making his Miami debut just three days after being claimed off waivers, Charlton got his revenge in JerryWorld, notching two tackles and sacking Dak Prescott in the second half of the blowout. It was only his fifth sack since entering the NFL as a 2017 first-round draft pick, and it drew friendly banter from his now-ex teammate.

“I told Taco good luck on everything,” Prescott said. “I didn’t tell him congrats on that sack. I could have thrown it away.”

The disconnect between Taco and Dallas has less to do with those he once played alongside, and more to do with those calling the shots from above.

Aside from a tendency to self-destruct when pressure mounts, as Jones alluded to, Charlton never jibed with Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, who tried, and failed, to instill consistency in the 24-year-old. Marinelli supposedly preferred rookie defensive lineman Joe Jackson over Charlton, a healthy scratch in Weeks 1 and 2, which expedited his departure.

But issues ran deeper.

“I think we always got to realize on the motivation — we depend on motivation,” Jones said last week on 105.3 The Fan, per the Dallas Morning News. “The game does. … You got to be unique to even play in the NFL (from a) talent standpoint. But still, it requires a really extended motivation. When you’re on the defensive line, it asks more from you than the other positions in terms of being motivated, in terms of fighting through. Just the nature of the activity on the defensive line suggests fighting through.

“It’s usually fighting through pain. It’s usually fighting through really serious obstacles with all those big offensive linemen. And so you have to be eating raw meat to be a defensive lineman in my mind.”

Dak Downplays Taco’s Takedown

As stated above, Prescott jokingly clowned Charlton over one of the most blatant coverage sacks you’ll ever witness. He had an even funnier response as to why he didn’t simply throw the ball away: “Completion percentage.”

Prescott finished 19-of-32 (59.3 percent) for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, becoming the seventh QB in franchise history to total 75 career touchdown passes, and is the second-fastest to reach that mark (51 games). He added seven yards and a TD, his first of the season, on two rushing attempts.

Jerry Gives State of the Union

Despite their cupcake schedule to open the 2019 campaign, the Cowboys are clearly among the league’s best clubs, sporting a high-flying offense that ranks in the top-five in every major category: fourth in points (32.3 per game), third in total yards (481.3), fourth in passing yards (302.3) and third in rushing (179.0).

Unlike FS1 hot-take artist Shannon Sharpe, Jones isn’t apologizing for stacking wins, correctly noting that facts (the standings) don’t care about feelings (opinions). He’s soaking up every bit of 3-0, nary a care in the world.

“I wouldn’t ask for any more… When you’ve got a little edge starting off you benefit from that later on and we’ll need it all before we finish,” he said, via NBC5’s Pat Doney.

