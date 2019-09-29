Teddy Bridgewater’s Girlfriend Erika Cardona Wrote Kids Book About QB

Teddy Bridgewater’s life inspired his girlfriend, Erika Cardona, to write a children’s book to inspire kids to dream big. The book entitled “Little Bear Teddy: Big Dream Come True” uses Bridgewater’s journey to the NFL as a way to encourage kids to live out their dreams. Here is how Cardona’s site describes the plot of “Little Bear Teddy.”

Little Bear Teddy dreams about what he wants to be when he is older. His dream comes true because he understands that working hard in school is just as important as practicing on the field.

The book was released in 2017 when Bridgewater was still with the Vikings. Now that Bridgewater is a member of the Saints, the couple is still promoting the book but has traded in purple for black and gold.

Bridgewater’s Horrific Knee Injury Helped Solidify the Book Idea

Bridgewater sustained a horrific knee injury in 2016 and at one point amputation was a feared possibility. Dr. Dan Cooper performed the surgery and called the quarterback’s injury “the worst knee dislocation in sports” when describing its severity to ESPN.

“But it’s certainly the worst knee dislocation in sports I’ve ever seen without having a nerve or vessel injury,” Cooper told ESPN. “It’s an injury that about 20-25 percent of NFL players are able to come back from. … It’s a horrific injury. You’ve torn every single thing in your knee and it’s hanging on by one ligament on one side like a hinge.”

While Cardona had the book idea before the injury, Bridgewater’s setback became the tipping point to launch “Little Bear Teddy.”

“I had the idea shortly before Teddy’s injury,” Cardona told Vikings.com. “But once he got injured, I needed something to keep me busy, so I went ahead and finished up with the story. It’s just my hope that all children will realize that no matter how big [of] a dream it is [that they have], all dreams come true. It’s going to be a little bit about Teddy’s dream of playing football. The bear is the football player. They have a few similarities.”

Cardona Has a Degree in Early Childhood Education

Like Bridgewater, Cardona grew up in Miami, Florida and loved reading as a child. Cardona has a degree in Early Childhood Education and is passionate about teaching kids the importance of reading. Since the book is fiction, it is not entirely based on Bridgewater’s life, but the quarterback played a key role in the book’s launch.

“It’s amazing to watch her thoughts come to life,” Bridgewater told Vikings.com. “She has a sharp mind, and for her to put all this together in the span of a year, it’s very impressive. It’s awesome to watch all of her hard work and determination come to life.”