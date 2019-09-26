Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, without starting quarterback Alan Bowman, visit the Oklahoma Sooners as both teams open Big 12 play on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech opened the season with back-to-back wins against Montana State and UTEP before losing 28-14 at Arizona on September 14 while Oklahoma has wins against Houston, South Dakota and UCLA.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 20-6 and they have won seven straight meetings, including a 51-46 road win on November 3, 2018.

Texas Tech Raiders (2-1) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Saturday, September 28 at 12:00 PM ET

Memorial Stadium

Coverage: FOX

Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Oklahoma -27

Over/Under: 69.5

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech struggled at Arizona and sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman left the game with a shoulder injury and will be out for some time.

Head coach Matt Wells hasn’t announced who will be the starting quarterback on Saturday but junior Jett Duffey and Rice graduate transfer Jackson Tyner could both play. Duffey came into the game once Bowman left and completed the only pass he attempted for four yards.

Duffey completed 104 of 154 passes for 1,221 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions in seven games last season and he also ran for 369 yards and four touchdowns on 79 carries but his turnovers were clearly an issue.

Tyner, on the other hand, had just three starts in 14 career games with Rice career, none since 2017. Arizona outgained Texas Tech 499-411, they had 23 first downs to Texas Tech’s 22 and won the time of possession 34:52 to 25:08.

Oklahoma Sooners

Jalen Hurts finished with 439 scrimmage yards, completing 15 of 20 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 150 yards and one score on 14 carries in Oklahoma’s 48-14 blowout win at UCLA on September 14. Charleston Rambo caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Kennedy Brooks ran for 62 yards and one touchdown on seven carries.

Hurts has been outstanding, he is the only quarterback in over 20 years to register a passer rating of at least 245.0 (with a minimum of 18 attempts) three times in a season. (He has done it in his first three games this year). The former Alabama quarterback leads the nation with a 250.2 passer rating, which would shatter the FBS record.

Oklahoma outgained UCLA 611-311, they had 26 first downs to UCLA’s 21 and won the time of possession 31:38 to 28:22.

Trends and Prediction

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are:

6-2 ATS in their last eight games against a team with a winning record

24-8-2 ATS in their last 34 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game

5-2 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss

33-16-2 ATS in their last 51 games in September

The Oklahoma Sooners are:

2-5 ATS in their last seven games following a straight up win of more than 20 points

1-3-1 ATS in their last five conference games

The Texas Tech defense has been able to come up with third down stops and they have three interceptions over the last two games. Last season they allowed 96 points in their first three games, even with a shutout win against Lamar and this year they have allowed just 41 points.

Facing Arizona was the perfect test ahead of playing Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma. Texas Tech held Khalil Tate to just 185 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and while he did ran for 129 yards and one score on 17 carries, the defense was disruptive and asking Oklahoma to win by at least 28 points is too much.

Pick: Texas Tech +27

