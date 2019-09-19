Titans vs. Jaguars Prop Bets: 5 Best Non-Point Spread Picks

Two division rivals with plenty on the line meet up on Thursday night as Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars welcome Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans to TIAA Bank Field.

The line for the game has the visiting Titans installed as 1.5-point favorites, according to Odds Shark. The total is one of the lowest of the season at just 39.

But for those who don’t like either of those picks, there are a variety of props to look at as the AFC South squads clash.

Here are five prop bets to consider for the contest.

Derrick Henry Due For Another Big Game Against Titans

The last time the teams met up, Derrick Henry had a day, rushing for 238 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, which included a 99-yard run down the sideline.

“We don’t need to watch that again,” Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash told reporters. “I see it on NFL Network all the time. My wife always brings it up. ‘That wasn’t a very good play.’ I’m like, ‘Mr. Obvious, right?’ … The bottom line is he made a play. Give credit to him, but we have to do a better job of stopping it this time.”

Henry is ready to produce some new highlights as well.

“I am tired of seeing it,” said Henry. “I know for sure they are.”

Henry is off to a solid start to the season in comparison to his spotty past. He’s rushed for 166 and two touchdowns through the first two games and has received a solid volume of work.

Jacksonville is allowing 119.5 yards per game to opponents running games so far this season.

Henry over 75.5 yards rushing (-112) is a solid bet, as is Henry as the anytime touchdown scorer (-110).

Dion Lewis is Fading Into Obscurity Within Titans Offense

It was a fairly equal workload between Henry and veteran pass-catching back Dion Lewis last year within the Titans offense. However, that does not seem to be the case this season.

Lewis has recorded just three rushing attempts the last two games with four total catches. It appears obvious that the Titans are set to lean more on Henry this season, especially in running situations, which there will likely be plenty of against the Jags stingy group of defensive backs.

With Lewis’ dwindling role, feel comfortable taking Lewi under 12.5 yards rushing and under 16.5 receiving yards. It’s a scary bet, because it only takes one play breaking to hit the total. However, there has been no sign that Lewis is in a position to pick up his production anytime soon.

Marcus Mariota Takes Care of the Ball

While Marcus Mariota is not the flashiest QB, the former Heisman winner out of Oregon is good at taking care of the ball. He’s yet to throw an interception this season and has thrown just one against the Jags in their last three meetings.

That being said, Mariota to not throw and interception (-102) looks like a juicy bet, especially with the recent Jalen Ramsey drama muddying the Jacksonville outlook on defense.

