Tobias Gray: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tobias Gray is a New York Giants football fan who is accused of threatening a mass shooting at Gillette Stadium after hearing that the Patriots signed Antonio Brown.

Gray has since maintained via his lawyer that his comments, written in a Facebook post last week, were meant to be a joke. He has been charged with making terroristic complaints in the state of Massachusetts.

The Patriots picked up Brown shortly after he was released by the Raiders last week, offering him a one-year deal worth upwards of $15 million. He also will received a $9 million signing bonus with the team, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. You can read more about his contract details here.

According to NBC Boston, Gray wore a Giants jersey to his court appearance on Monday. He is represented by attorney Stefanie DiMaio Larivee, who said of her client’s Facebook post, “He just said it was almost– it was just a reaction. And he put something up there as any other fan might. He immediately took it down. I didn’t see the post myself, so I can’t comment on what it said.”

1. Gray Threatened to ‘Shoot Up Random People’ in a Facebook Post

Gray wrote in a Facebook post last week,

“I don’t ever really post too many things so you know this is real since the Patriots signed Antionio Brown I’m going to pull a white boys school shooting at Foxboro you might as well hand them the ring right now I’m if I ever get my hands on a gun which I don’t have one yet but I’m looking I will go shoot up random people at Foxboro”

Gray deleted the Facebook post over the weekend.

Per CBS, Gray’s attorney has maintained that the post was a joke, and that he meant no actual harm by it. Still, he’s been charged with a fugitive of justice complaint for making terroristic threats in Massachusetts.

2. Gray’s Facebook Permalink Is ‘Unibomba187’

Gray’s Facebook permalink is “unibomba187;” it appears to be related to his rapper name, according to a March 2016 Facebook post Gray wrote about an apparent rapping career he once had.

Gray wrote,

Maybe a mixture of listening to the radio this morning, listening to redman go hard on the live radio show at his age, or me saying with all this trash out there I’m trying to hard, or not having time until now to go hard one last time, or daydreaming about that dream team of Unibomba Tobias Gray, Pitbullet Keith Marshall, Big Ble$$ a.k.a. Buddha Bless, Attica.. Moriba Moe Smith, Boss player Derrick Derick Reels, Mafioso Victor DjMafioso Reels, King Dave. And the young guns Cannon Shan Ross, Passionate MC Kyle David Gobern. Or listening to my album on this train feeling like a waisted life and waist of God’s talent but I’m gonna try from this day on with my young looking 40 year old ass and these hard ass lyrics. Fk it someone challenge my fkn team or I challenge anyone to make an album better than me. Single or LP u ain’t fkn with me. Fk your battle rhymes I do that to. This is a request and a warning to my team and the haters.

According to NBC Boston, Gray was previously arrested for a domestic violence charge, which is unrelated to this new arrest. He has also been charged with making threats to a police officer when they arrested him on Sunday.

3. Gray Works for a Roofing Company; He Previously Worked at Best Buy

According to his Facebook, Gray works as an apprentice for Appollo Roofing. Previously, he worked in sales at Best Buy. Though he’s a fan for the New York Giants, he lives in Providence, Rhode Island, and attended the Community College of Rhode Island as an undergraduate.

Gray’s Facebook further reveals that he’s originally from Great Neck, New York, which explains his profound love for New York professional sports teams.

4. Gray Frequently Gives Love to the Giants in His Social Media Posts

In one post he wrote, “Game Day let’s go Denver… Want to c Peyton Ride off into the Sunset waiving his two Rings. Which will motivate his younger brother Eli to win another one. C it’s always about the New York Giants…”

He also appears to be a fan of the New York Mets, as he has supported them on his Facebook as well.

Gray will also sometimes use his Facebook to show love for his family; he’s a grandfather to at least four children, as he wrote in a 2016 post, “My son and 3of the 4 Grandkids damn I’m a sexy Grandfather”

5. Antonio Brown’s Move to the Patriots Has Inspired Strong Emotional Reactions Across the Nation

"What we have just witnessed is the most unprofessional act that I can ever remember seeing in professional sports …" —@Espngreeny on the Antonio Brown situation pic.twitter.com/sUTQS8iofe — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 9, 2019

Gray’s response to Brown signing with the Patriots is severe, even in jest — but thousands of people across the country have also expressed extreme reactions to the surprising news as well.