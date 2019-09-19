Tom Brady Gives Charles Woodson Stone-Cold Stare After Tuck Rule Question [WATCH]

Tom Brady is about as competitive as it gets.

The New England Patriots quarterback has lasted at the top of the NFL hierarchy for 20 years due to an unprecedented competitive nature that has allowed him to outlast all of his peers. He’s managed to win six Super Bowls, including four Super Bowl MVPs as he’s established himself as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

With that said, it all began on a controversial tuck rule incident during the 2001 Divisional Playoffs against the Oakland Raiders. In what became known as the “Tuck Rule,” Brady was sacked and stripped of the football by Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson. The call was initially ruled a fumble. However, after instant replay review, the refs reversed the call, stating that the ball was moving forward when it was lost.

Fast forward 18 years later and Woodson finally receiving the opportunity to ask Brady — was the play a fumble?

Instead of answering the question or just budging a little bit, Brady gave the most awkward stone-cold stare to Woodson that you’ll ever see during an interview.

Needless to say, due to Brady’s cold stare, Woodson was forced to change course and turn away from the subject.

The Aftermath of the ‘Tuck Rule’

Despite the controversy of the rule — it was one of the most controversial officiated calls in NFL playoff history — the rule wasn’t changed until 2013. The team owners abolished the rule with a 29-1 vote, with the Patriots being one of the two teams to refuse in participating in the vote. Oddly, the Pittsburgh Steelers — the team the Patriots beat in the AFC Championship Game following the Tuck Rule — were the only team to vote against changing the rule.

The current rule now states the following — meaning if Brady or any other quarterback were to lose the football the way he did in that playoff game 18 years ago, it would now be considered a fumble.

“Passer Tucks Ball. If the player loses possession of the ball during an attempt to bring it back toward his body, or if the player loses possession after he has tucked the ball into his body, it is a fumble.”

Tom Brady’s Competitive Nature Never Dies

Brady is usually a positive guy who answers questions. But he was not having it in regard to the controversial overturn — even though it was 18 years ago and before he even won a Super Bowl.

If this doesn’t convince you that Brady is the most competitive player in the NFL, I don’t know what will. Because I’ve never seen that kind of stare given in a one-on-one interview over a question relating to an actual in-game incident.

If we’ve learned one thing from this interview, it’s this: Don’t ever ask Brady about the “Tuck Rule” ever again.

Or else you’ll be on the other end of the most awkward staredown in NFL interview history.

