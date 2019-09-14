Trevor Lawrence NFL Draft: Projections for Clemson QB

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the early favorite to not only be the top quarterback selected but the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the soonest he can turn pro. Through two games of the college football season, Lawrence has not looked as sharp as we saw the Clemson quarterback play in his freshman season.

Lawrence has thrown more interceptions (3) compared to touchdowns (2) heading into Clemson’s matchup with Syracuse.

It is still early so fans should not press the panic button on Lawrence just yet, especially since Clemson won both games comfortably. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit called Lawrence the best NFL quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

“But he’s as good as they say,” Herbstreit noted on The Dan Patrick Show, per 247 Sports. “He’s the best I’ve seen. Andrew Luck was really good, when you start thinking of who will transition to the NFL, Luck was one coming out of college you could not wait to see what he’d do. The one that comes to mind before that is Peyton Manning, where you just look at him and think, ‘OK. This guy is going to go to the NFL and have a great career.’”

Lawrence Is the Favorite to be the No. 1 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

It would take a lot for Lawrence to move off his spot of QB1 for the 2021 NFL draft. Another player to watch is Ohio State’s Justin Fields who sat out most of his freshman season at Georgia before transferring to Columbus. Fields and Lawrence were both five-star recruits and the top ranked players coming out of high school in 2018.

Fields has a lot of ground to make up to catch Lawrence. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah cited Lawrence’s poise as a big reason for his success.

“Trevor Lawrence doesn’t panic. Always poised and relaxed. Also, dang he throws a pretty ball!” Jeremiah tweeted.

One NFL Scout Called Lawrence “Far & Away Ahead” of Every Other College Quarterback

There is some belief that Lawrence is not only the best quarterback in his class, but the best signal-caller in all of college football. One NFL scout told Bleacher Report’s Adam Kramer that Lawrence is well above any other quarterback.

“He’s so far and away ahead of every other college quarterback right now,” one NFL scout told Bleacher Report. “He has elite accuracy and arm strength, he’s poised, he manages the game and he wins. … Maybe the best thing I can say is that I can’t find a negative. That and he hasn’t really had an elite defense press him. He will next week.”

One NFL talent-evaluator called Lawrence’s performance against Notre Dame in last year’s Cotton Bowl the best freshman quarterback outing since Andrew Luck, per Bleacher Report.

For Lawrence, the question is not where he ranks on future NFL draft boards, but if he will be able to maintain his near-flawless evaluation as pro scouts have another two seasons to scrutinize his game.