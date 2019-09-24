Troy Aikman Disses Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with Legendary Tweet

Troy Aikman won Twitter for the day.

There was nothing spicier floating around the social media landscape late Monday night than the Hall of Fame quarterback’s pushing back against a seemingly innocuous tweet regarding Chiefs gunslinger Patrick Mahomes, which referenced the former Cowboys great and current FOX announcer.

The Athletic Kansas City posted a snippet of their latest podcast in which the hosts state, “Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman’s career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games.”

ICYMI: "Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman's career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games" https://t.co/VAJmRm9gmT — The Athletic Kansas City (@TheAthleticKC) September 23, 2019

Aikman’s response is the ultimate card-pull — an epic flex, as the kids would say.

“iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles,” he quoted-tweeted in response.



iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

A cursory glance over Aikman’s resume shows 32,942 passing yards, 165 touchdowns and six Pro Bowls across his 12-year career in Dallas. What differentiates him from most QBs who’ve walked this planet are Aikman’s three Super Bowl titles (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) and MVP trophy (XXVII).

Mahomes, who’s currently on pace to eclipse his incredible 2018 output (5,097 yards, 50 TDs), and who’s entrenched as the league’s brightest star in his third season, is certainly veering toward a Hall of Fame career that should include a Lombardi Trophy. Should. Possibly this year. Possibly in five years.

Until then — 33 percent, per Aikman’s wishes — this case is rested.

Scoreboard.

Shannon Sharpe Bashes ‘Overrated’ Cowboys [WATCH]

Monday was a hot-take-a-palooza following Dallas’ third straight win to open the season. While many agree they’re established among the elite, at least in the early going, FS1’s resident contrarian, Shannon Sharpe pointed to the Cowboys’ opponents to anoint them “overrated,” as his co-host, Skip Bayless, a noted Cowboys fan, looked on in disbelief.

“You know when new movies come out and they show you the trailer… What do they say Skip? ‘This movie has not yet been rated.’ This Cowboys movie has been rated: It’s overrated,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe’s logic is rooted in the Cowboys’ strength of schedule, or lack thereof, through three weeks, and he intimated it’s no big deal beating up on basement-dwellers like the New York Giants, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins.

“I’ve never seen someone get so excited about his team being 3-0 when they beat a bunch of nobodies. Skip, you know the Dolphins aren’t any good,” Sharpe said to Bayless. “Let it sink in: they scored 10, zero, and six. An NFL team didn’t score in a game … you ought to be ashamed of yourself!”

He continued, turning his attention to Big Blue: “You know Eli wasn’t any good at this point of his career. … Skip, you’re happy. You play who’s on your schedule that’s an NFL team, but the teams they beat, they haven’t been very good.”

"You know when new movies come out and they show you the trailer… What do they say Skip? 'This movie has not yet been rated.' This Cowboys movie has been rated: It's overrated." — @ShannonSharpe 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IsYB4LmGIR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 23, 2019

Aikman Tweets Re: Monday Night Football

Just in case you were wondering (you probably weren’t), Aikman didn’t give Washington much of a chance of beating Chicago at FedEx Field (they didn’t), but he does enjoy the MNF theme song filling his ears. So there’s that.

I found this hard to believe but I guess it’s true: Redskins are 2-16 on “Monday Night Football’ at FedEx Field — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 23, 2019

After all these years, I still get fired up hearing Hank Williams, Jr bellow out “All my rowdy friends are here on Monday night”! — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

