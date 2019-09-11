Tyreek Hill Injury Update: Chiefs Receiver’s Return Timeline Revealed

We now know just how long Tyreek Hill will be sidelined for.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hill will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks due to his collarbone injury. Despite the prolonged nature of the injury, the Kansas City Chiefs do not plan on putting their Pro Bowl receiver on injured reserve.

#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (sternoclavicular joint injury) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, sources say. A positive sign: KC does not plan to put him on IR, as of now. He’ll need to be monitored in rehab, and how quickly it progresses will determine if it’s more or less than 6 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2019

Hill suffered the injury early in the Chiefs’ 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. The injury occurred when Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey hit him out of bounds. The three-time Pro Bowl finished the game with just two receptions for 16 yards and one carry for five yards.

The injury occurred on this play as you can see below. Hill actually springs right back up following the tackle to talk some trash to Ramsey – but then immediately shows the after effects of the injury by crouching and making his way to the sideline.

Why Tyreek Hill Was Escorted to Hospital After Injury

Following the play, Hill was immediately escorted to a nearby hospital where he stayed overnight. The sternoclavicular injury is where the collarbone meets the sternum.

Chiefs head athletic trainer explained why Hill was taken to the hospital immediately after the injury, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

“Those can be injured coming out the front, up top or in the back,” Burkholder said. “If it goes posteriorly or back it becomes a medical issue for us so that we worry that there’s more problems. His came back posteriorly and he didn’t have any medical issues, but we still transported him to Baptist Medical Center and we turned his care over to Brett Frykberg, who is an ortho-trauma physician.”

The injury comes just days after Hill had signed a massive three-year, $54 million contract extension with $35 million guaranteed.

Will the Chiefs Suffer Without Tyreek Hill?

Although Hill is easily the Chiefs’ biggest impact player outside of Patrick Mahomes, they didn’t struggle at all in the absence of the dynamic receiver.

While playing against the league’s fourth-best defense from 2018, Mahomes threw for 378 yards and threw three touchdowns while completing 75.8 percent of his passes for a 143.2 quarterback rating. The Chiefs ran over the Jaguars, with Sammy Watkins putting on the biggest fantasy performance of any wide receiver in Week 1.

The veteran receiver caught nine for 198 yards in the first half alone and had three touchdowns during the game.

Nick Wright of Fox Sports stated that Hill’s injury shouldn’t be an issue for the Chiefs moving forward.

“The amount of speed that they can put on the field even without Tyreek Hill with Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, who they drafted as a Tyreek Hill replacement. I think they’re going to be just fine in the short term even though he and Patrick Mahomes are the most dynamic deep threat quarterback-wide receiver combo we have in the league.”

However, Cris Carter had a more pessimistic approach to the situation, saying that Watkins cannot replicate what Hill brings to the table.

“There are two things that he can’t replace. He can’t replace him as a punt returner, he is one of one. I’ve never seen anyone as fast and as explosive as he is returning kicks.”

If the Chiefs want home-field advantage in the playoffs, they’re going to have to do it without the NFL’s most dynamic threat for half of the season.