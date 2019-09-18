Tyrell Williams Fantasy: Will Hip Pointer Slow Down Raiders WR?

The Oakland Raiders left their game against the Kansas City Chiefs pretty banged up. Trent Brown, Josh Jacobs, Dwayne Harris, Vontaze Burfict and Tyrell Williams all left the game at points to deal with injuries. Williams is currently dealing with a hip pointer injury. A hip pointer is a bruise on the hip bone and is common in athletes. Fortunately, Williams is planning to play on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Raiders WR Tyrell Williams intends to play Sunday against the #Vikings despite a painful hip pointer, source said. With AB gone, Williams has gotten extra attention but is off to a productive start: 11 catches for 151 yards and 2 TDs through two games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2019

That’s good news for the Raiders considering they don’t have a great number two option to fill in if he misses time. However, his injury could give fantasy football players pause. Williams is off to a good start for the team and clearly has good rapport with Derek Carr, but the hip pointer could slow him down.

Latest Tyrell Williams Injury Timeline From Sports Doctor

While the hip pointer probably doesn’t feel great, it shouldn’t linger for too long. According to Dr. Jesse Morse of The Fantasy Doctors, Williams could be fully healed relatively quickly.

The @Raiders Tyrell Williams has a hip pointer injury. Likely to play in Week 3, but will take 1-3 weeks to fully heal. #raiders @TheFantasyDRS — Dr. Jesse Morse (@DrJesseMorse) September 16, 2019

Dr. Morse says he should be fully healed in one to three weeks. A hip pointer would definitely be painful, but it shouldn’t hamper his ability to make plays. If Williams doesn’t have a good day on Sunday, it probably won’t have to do with his injury.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Sports Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tyrell Williams Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Vikings

The Raiders and Viking both started the season with a win and both teams lost in week 2. It’s hard to tell exactly what to expect from either team in 2019. One thing is for sure, any defense that’s led by Mike Zimmer is probably going to be formidable in one way or another. The Vikings defense is currently middle of the pack in the rushing and passing game. With Josh Jacobs nursing a groin injury, Oakland could rely on Derek Carr and the passing game to pull off this win.

The problem facing Tyrell Williams is that he has a matchup against Xavier Rhodes, who is a two-time pro bowl cornerback. He’s also a tall cornerback at 6’1, so that hurts Williams’ height advantage. If you’re in a three wide receiver PPR league, he’s still worth a start considering the previous facts. He’s Carr’s top target and should see the ball come his way quite a bit. Last Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs was a bad showing for both Carr and Williams, but they looked like they had a great connection building against the Broncos. The wide receiver is still relatively new to the team, so there are bound to be some growing pains.

Darren Waller should start seeing his role increase in the offense, which could hurt Williams’ production. However, the wide receivers behind him are Hunter Renfrow and Ryan Grant, who haven’t impressed through two games. Williams is a risky start, but he’s still probably a better option than some of the other wide receivers on your roster. He hasn’t had a terrible game yet, so he’s deserving of a spot until he proves otherwise.

READ NEXT: Josh Jacobs Fantasy: Will Groin Injury Slow Down Raiders RB?

