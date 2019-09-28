UFC Fight Night Copenhagen Betting Odds & Preview

The UFC travels to Denmark for the first time this Saturday for UFC Fight Night 160 with a Swedish middleweight headlining the main card and looking to extend his winning streak to five. Jack Hermansson (20-4) upset Brazilian Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in his last bout on April 27 and will be trying to defeat American Jared Cannonier (12-4) this time as a -250 favorite (bet $250 to win $100) on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Hermansson earned a unanimous-decision win over Souza at UFC Fight Night 150 on April 27 after submitting David Branch and Gerald Meerschaert in the first round of his previous two fights. The 31-year-old former Cage Warriors middleweight champion also scored a TKO victory against Thales Leites at UFC 224 to start his winning streak.

Meanwhile, Cannonier is listed as a +200 underdog (bet $100 to win $200) at online betting sites and has won his past two bouts, knocking out Branch in his debut at 185 pounds at UFC 230 in New York City last November 3 to pick up a Performance of the Night bonus and then doing the same to the legendary Anderson “Spider” Silva at UFC 237 in Rio on May 11. The 35-year-old Dallas native had previously fought at light heavyweight in the UFC, where he went 2-3 and dropped three of his last four before moving down to middleweight.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Danish lightweight Mark Madsen (8-0) will make his promotional debut against Italian Danilo Belluardo (12-4) as a massive -600 favorite. The 35-year-old Madsen is a former Greco-Roman wrestler who took home the silver medal in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and at the World Championships on four different occasions (2005, 2007, 2009 and 2015). He has three decisions and five finishes (two knockouts and three submissions) among his eight wins.

Belluardo will be fighting in the UFC for the second time after losing by second-round TKO to Joel Alvarez at UFC Fight Night 153 in Sweden on June 1. He is a large +400 underdog and had won his previous six fights before Alvarez knocked him out.

