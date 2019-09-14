UFC Fight Night Vancouver Betting Odds & Preview

After Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight championship belt last Saturday with a third-round submission of Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, the promotion heads to Vancouver this Saturday with two more 155-pound title contenders set to enter the Octagon in the main event at UFC Fight Night 158.

Justin Gaethje (20-2) will look to win his third straight bout when he takes on Donald Cerrone (36-12, 1 No-Contest) as a solid -200 favorite (bet $200 to win $100) on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Gaethje – the former World Series of Fighting lightweight champ – has seemingly found his groove following losses in two of his first three fights in the UFC. One of the most entertaining performers in MMA, he has earned post-fight bonuses in all five of his UFC bouts so far, with each of them resulting in a T/KO one way or the other.

Meanwhile, Cerrone is a +160 underdog (bet $100 to win $160) at betting sites despite having a lot more UFC experience than his opponent. The 36-year-old veteran has been known to take as many fights as he can fit into the calendar year on an annual basis, and that has taken a toll on him even though he has enjoyed a lot of success. He is coming off a second-round TKO loss to top title contender Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 on June 8 due to a doctor stoppage, ending a personal three-bout winning streak.

In the co-main event, a pair of light heavyweights will square off when Glover Teixeira (29-7) meets Nikita Krylov (25-6) in a near pick’em matchup. Krylov is listed as a slight favorite at most books after winning five of his past six fights, including the Fight Nights Global light heavyweight championship title over former UFC veteran Fabio Maldonado. He has split two bouts since returning to the UFC last year, both ending in submissions.

Teixeira is a small underdog while winning three of his last four, including a second-round submission of Ion Cutelaba at UFC Fight Night 150 on April 27. The 39-year-old former title challenger is aiming for his first three-fight winning streak since 2016.

