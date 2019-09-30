Vontaze Burfict Could Face Season-Long Suspension: Report

One of the NFL’s most notorious linebackers could be done for the season — and it isn’t because of an injury. Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Colts, could be facing a season-long suspension for his personal foul against Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

This isn’t the first time Burfict has been ejected or penalized for a flagrant hit or cheap shot against an opposing play. The veteran has become infamous for his dirty hits over the years, most notably in a playoff game on former Steelers’ receiver Antonio Brown.

Vontaze Burfict is facing a season-long suspension for his late conduct on field, per source. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 30, 2019

The hit occurred early in the second quarter on a short completion by Colts’ quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Doyle. With Doyle already kneeling on the ground, Burfict took flight launching for a helmet-to-helmet hit right at the defenseless tight end.

Doyle, fortunately, got right up and escaped any major injury, but that didn’t deter the game officials from ejected Burfict. On his way to the locker room, Burfict was seen laughing and blowing kisses to the booing fans in Indianapolis.

With a history of fines and suspensions like Burfict, the league may have no choice but to enforce an ultimate punishment such as a year-long suspension. Don’t think the hit was dirty? You be the judge.

A History of Dirty Hits