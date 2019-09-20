Washington vs. BYU Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The season for BYU has begun with three difficult opponents and they will take on No. 22 Washington Saturday to make it three in a row.

BYU has taken down Tennessee and USC in back-to-back weeks. The Cougars have run the ball effectively over the last two weeks. Ty’Son Williams has run for 191 yards in the last two games. Zach Wilson has not turned the ball over which is a reason that the team is successful.

Washington suffered a tough Week 2 loss to No. 23 Cal but they bounced back with a 50-point outing against Hawaii. Jacob Eason finished with 262 passing yards and three touchdowns. Richard Newton added three touchdowns of his own on the ground.

BYU will have a chance to pull off another upset win. This time it would be over a top-25 team.

Washington vs. BYU Preview

The Huskies are on upset alert this week. They have USC and Stanford in their next two games so they better not be looking ahead. BYU has already proven that they can take down some pretty good teams.

Eason has played very well for Washington throwing seven touchdowns with only one interception. The Huskies have two players who have ran for over 160 yards. This is a talented team who might be a little under ranked. That is because they suffered an early season loss.

“You see different things that haven’t come up in practice, different styles, offense, defense, special teams,” Washington head coach Chris Petersen said. “There’s no substitute for that experience. So you do feel the growth, yeah.”

Williams has carried the pack for BYU. He has 236 yards on the season and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The Cougars like to establish the run game against their opponents. Wilson has only thrown for two touchdowns this season. The Cougars will look for their crowd to be as rowdy as they were against USC in Week 3.

“We’re looking to see how much we’ve learned from that and how much we learned from last week,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of the USC win. “We’ll see how we match up. I have a lot of respect for that program and what they’ve done since Coach Petersen has been there.”

Washington vs. BYU Pick & Prediction

BYU has pulled off upsets in the last two weeks. Tennessee is down this season but anytime you go on the road and beat the Volunteers, it is impressive. USC played with their true freshman backup quarterback against BYU in Week 3. This will be the toughest opponent the Cougars will face since Week 1.

The respect for BYU is there. Washington is No. 22 in the nation and they are 6.5-point favorites in this game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That is a lower number than some might expect. If this was 7.5, it might be a different story but this is a one score spread. Despite Washington being on the road, they should be able to take advantage of BYU in a possible hangover game for the Cougars.

PICK: Washington -6.5

OVER: 51

SCORE PREDICTION: Washington 34, BYU 24