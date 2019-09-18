WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: Matches & Predictions

When the wrestling season makes its way to October, fans everywhere know what that entails.

Wrestling’s most fearsome structure/match stipulation rears its terrifying head once more for a special themed event. And that structure just so happens to be the biggest steel cage of them all – the Hell in a Cell! 2019’s installment of the annual October PPV will feature two major title matches within the infamous cage – one for the Raw Women’s Championship and another for the Universal Championship. Fans can also expect to see a lineup of other title matches and grudge bouts during this event that will hopefully hype the crowd in between both HIAC matches. This year’s HIAC may just see the coronation of two new champions for Raw’s biggest Superstars.

Read up on those major predictions and more as we break down every announced match for Hell in a Cell 2019.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: This may be hard to fathom for some, but Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks ended up delivering the best match at Clash of Champions with a non-finish to boot. The toughest ladies on the Raw brand took their fight to the outside and crushed each other with steel chairs while the crowd went into a frenzy. Everything that took place before the major ref bump was especially enjoyable thanks to the satisfying ring work delivered between the ropes. Because of the chaotic ending, it made all the sense in the world for Becky and Sasha to lock up once again inside the Hell in a Cell.

Judging by the quality of both ladies’ previous PPV bout, I’m expecting an amazing rematch here. With the added elements of the massive steel cage, relaxed ruled and legal weaponry, Becky and Sasha are capable of easily improving upon their last encounter. I predicted a title change for their Clash of Champions matchup, but I was obviously wrong since the challenger nabbed a win via DQ while the champion retained. I think this HIAC match will mark the moment where “The Man’s” triumphant reign as Raw Women’s champion will come to an end. Becky has definitely enjoyed a good run, but Sasha’s shocking return and rejuvenated career need to maintain its hot streak with a title win. WWE surely knows this, which is why I think the big title change will take place here.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Universal Championship)

Predictions & Winner: The showrunner for the “Firefly Fun House” is the most interesting part of WWE programming these days. Bray Wyatt recently made his return and instantly grabbed my attention with his unique approach to backstage promos and sick new face mask. After witnessing him live at SummerSlam, I was thoroughly convinced that Bray’s comeback is hitting on all cylinders. Although I think him challenging for the Universal Championship is happening way too soon, I’m not mad at this matchup taking place. Seth Rollins just can’t catch a break with these super dangerous contenders nowadays, huh?

I kinda wish that whole Brock Lesnar speedbump didn’t disrupt Rollins’ Universal title reign. It really made no sense for Rollins to drop the title and win it back a mere month later just because. Rollins deserved to hold the title with an undisturbed hiccup from Brock, honestly. I say all that to say this – Rollins getting the title back in August just so he can lose it two months later is so messed up. Judging by that sentence, you know who I’m picking as the winner here. With such a hot gimmick change and a renewed interest in Bray, it’s clear that “The Fiend” is being set up to reign as Raw’s new top champion. And I bet he won’t be relinquishing that title until next year’s WrestleMania. Rollins is taking an L here, folks.