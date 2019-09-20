Yankees AL East Champions Gear & Apparel

The Bronx Bombers are on top of the American League East once again.

For the first time since 2012, the New York Yankees have clinched the AL East, stopping a three-year run by the Boston Red Sox. The clinching victory also happened to be the Yankees’ 100th win of the season.

And now you can get the latest Yankees MLB playoff swag from online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Be ready for the 2019 postseason with a brand new Yankees jersey, shirt, hat, hoodie, and more.

Shop the entire New York Yankees team store for more gear at Fanatics.

Keep reading to find out how to get the latest NYY merchandise: