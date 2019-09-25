Pelicans: Lonzo Ball, Zion Williamson’s Shocking Advantage Revealed by Coach

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft via the New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson is the face of a young Pels franchise that is loaded with promising talent.

Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Jrue Holiday, Jahlil Okafor, Derrick Favors compliment a Pels team that has the veteran experience of guys like former Philadelphia 76er sniper, JJ Redick.

As for Williamson: Standing 6’7″ and 285 pound, Williamson averaged 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a Duke Blue Devil and was the unanimous ACC Player of the Year.

For those keeping score at home: Williamson recorded a total of 81 points, 30 rebounds and seven steals to help lead the Blue Devils to their 21st ACC title in school history.

Williamson was also one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, an award which recognizes the most outstanding men’s college basketball player.

Lonzo Ball is an intriguing character on that Pelicans team. Part of the trade that shipped Anthony Davis to the Lakers, Lonzo Ball has had well rounded stats.

In two seasons in the league, Ball has averaged 10 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Joining the Pels and playing with a deep roster under head coach, Alvin Gentry may be exactly when he needs to truly flourish on the young team.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Naismith Hall of Famer, Nancy Lieberman, who doubles as a broadcaster during Pelicans games tells me that she’s excited to watch NOLA play basketball this season.

Check out a Q&A snippet from our conversation on the podcast below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What’s next for you for the rest of the year?

Nancy Lieberman: I do TV for the Pelicans, so I’m interested to see what this iteration of the Pelicans looks like for Alvin Gentry and David Griffin. Zion is gonna be exciting to watch and I’m excited to watch. This will be my third year in studio as their analyst. Then we’re going to China for the Big 3 in October for two weeks. George Gervin and myself will be coaching an all star list of big three players. So it’s an honor to take over the Big 3 game globally to share the happiness and the talent worldwide.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What do you expect with Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson coming over to the Pelicans?

Nancy Lieberman: It’s going to be great, with Lonzo being at the two-point guard, it’s greater Rajon because he has to slide over and play like hat too. They’re not the greasiest of shooters when it comes to the mechanics of shooting, but both have great decision making. And he will put Jrue Holiday over to the two, because that’s his natural position. And Lonzo is gonna find himself around jumpers, he’s gonna get better looks and shots. It’s gonna be a fun team, they’re gonna get the rebounds and they’re gonna put you on your heels. If you see the backs of your defender’s jersey, you’re gonna be number 1 or 2 in the league. And Alvin has been in this longer than any other coach. He went through hell last year with that house fire and he’s finally gonna have a chance with his assistant coaches. This is gonna be a fun team to watch and they really deserve it. I’m happy for that city and franchise, I’m happy for them.