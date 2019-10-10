A.J. Green Injury: The Latest on Bengals’ WR’s Return

When the Cincinnati Bengals lost their star wide receiver A.J. Green to an ankle injury the last week of July, it was initially reported that Green would miss 6-8 weeks. Green refuted this early on, saying: “I don’t know where they got the six to eight weeks from. It’s going to be longer than that.” He was correct in his assessment, and entering week 6 of the NFL regular season, he may have just taken his first strides towards getting back on the field.

Green suited up in pads for the first time since his late-July injury Thursday afternoon, and he participated in position drills along with some light working out and stretching:

Green’s participation in practice Thursday was understandably limited, but it was a good sign for the Bengals and their fans. If he continues to practice and increase his workload gradually each day, that will be another good sign. So when will A.J. Green likely hit the field again?

When Could A.J. Green Return to Action?

Right now, it’s too early to tell, but it looks as though Green could potentially return to action week 7 for the Bengals’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ian Rapoport noted that Green will not play week 6, but has a definite chance of playing the following week:

Regardless of when he returns to action, Green has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks, and he knows it. His recent comments reveal as much.

A.J. Green on Trade Rumors: ‘I’m Prepared for Anything’

In response to the trade rumors swirling around him, Green recently said that he’ll be prepared for whatever comes his way: “I’m prepared for anything,” he said. “A trade’s not going to change who I am. I’m still going to play. I’m still going to be A.J.”

Teams rumored to be potential landing spots for Green include the Oakland Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. The Bengals could most likely garner a first-round draft pick for Green, or, at the very least, a second or a third, and all three of those teams could certainly oblige. The Bengals and owner Mike Brown have until the week 9 trade deadline to decide what they want to do about Green, but all signs point to his leaving town.

Green is currently in his ninth season with the Bengals, and he has been their best player during his time there. He would most likely want to go to a team that has a good chance at a Super Bowl run at this stage of his career. The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills are also being tossed around as possible destinations for Green, and both teams are off to great starts. There’s also always the aforementioned Patriots, of course.

