Aaron Donald Receives High Praise From Former Dallas Cowboys QB

Last season, Los Angeles Rams Defensive End Aaron Donald was selected as the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year on February 02, 2019. An award that Donald has won in back to back seasons after leading the league with 20.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits. His 20.5 sacks set a franchise record for the Rams.

Donald is the third defensive player to win the award in back to back seasons, joining Hall of Famer Lawerence Taylor, and Houston Texans’ [J.J.] Watt.

Donald also helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to the Superbowl last season against the New England Patriots but fell short as Tim Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft their sixth Superbowl ring.

The 13-3 final score was the fewest points in Super Bowl history, surpassing the previous record held by the 21 points in Super Bowl VII between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins. The Dolphins came out victories in that game.

During the first quarter of the Thursday Night Game featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, Donald was wreaking havoc on Seattle’s offensive line. On the Seahawks first drive, Russell Wilson was under all three times he dropped back to pass the football.

Fox’s Football Analyst Joe Buck coming off a commercial break, said that he and Troy Aikman were talking about all the film Aikman watches on the Rams. How impressed he is with the Rams’ defense and number 99 Aaron Donald, and how right now he is not posting numbers that he is accustomed to.

“He is one of those players you just can’t look at the stats at the end and have any indications on how “dominate he is.” I have never watched a Rams defense play and not come away totally impressed with Aaron Donald,” said former Dallas Cowboys’ Quarterback Troy Aikman.

“Well, here He is [ Aaron Donald] now he is on the right guard [D.J.] Fluker, and he moves around. And I assure you whether it is Fluker or [Mike] Iupati at the left guard position they do not want to see 99 lined up against them. On the first possession, he ran right through Iupati and got the hit on Wilson. This time he goes right through Flunker; it just simply does not matter. This time he is out here and [Germain] Ifedi needs to watch out,” said Aikman.

How the Bucs stopped Aaron Donald last Sunday

“In order for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to have a record day of 55 points, they had to take care of Aaron Donald over Donovan Smith in an inside 4 I technique. On the first play of the game, Aaron Donald was met by two Bucs Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet. They take him out of the play like they basically took out of the game, which hard to do. He just ruined the Cleveland Browns and the New Orlean Saints offenses in back to back weeks, said Baldinger.

“You can’t say enough,” said Head Coach Bruce Arians on how well his O-Line played last Sunday. “You don’t get deep shots down the field against that team very often and not get knocked flat on your butt when you’re letting it go. The offensive line and the tight ends did a heck of a job in the running game – and you add the receivers to the running game – but the front five and the tight ends did a hell of a job.”

“They’re communicating all the time – you should just hear them talking at practice,” said Winston. “So, when you’ve got a guy that’s a leader like Ali, who is one of the best guards in this league, you’ve got one of the best-left tackles in the league and one of the best veteran right tackles in the league, you can really feel the chemistry of our offensive line and they’re really doing a great job. Coach Goody [Harold Goodwin] and Coach Gil [Joe Gilbert] are really working their tails off in that room.”