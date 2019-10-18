Alex Bregman’s Girlfriend, Reagan Howard, Is Cheering For His Fantasy Team

Alex Bregman and girlfriend Reagan Howard are now Instagram official as the Astros All-Star began posting pictures of the couple earlier this season. Howard is a model who lives in Austin, Texas and graduated from Texas A&M in 2017, per Houston Chronicle. Howard also works in business development for Google.

Howard posted a photo from Times Square just hours before the first pitch of Game 5 of the Astros-Yankees series. Bregman is hoping his new lady will be watching him in the World Series as the Astros are just a game away from punching their ticket. When she is not cheering on the Astros, Howard appears to be cheering for Bregman’s fantasy football team.

“Thankful for these people & the best bday yet 💓 you better win that fantasy draft @abreg_1,” Howard posted on Instagram along with a photo of Bregman.

Just a few weeks ago, Bregman wished Howard a happy birthday on Instagram and posted a photo of the couple.

“Happy birthday baby 🎁 🎂 🎉🎊🎉🎊🎁,” Bregman noted on Instagram.

The Couple Recently Attended a Charity Event Together

The couple enjoyed an August outing at the Athletes + Causes charity event. Both Howard and Bregman posted pictures from the event on Instagram.

“Had a great time at my guy @thethree8 charity event This afternoon. What a great cause. What he and @allie.laforce are doing is truly amazing!” Bregman noted on Instagram.

Bregman first began posting photos with his girlfriend on July 4th. Here is a look at the first photo Bregman put on social media.

Alex Bregman Took Justin Verlander’s Suggestion to Sleep 10 Hours Per Night & It Worked

When Astros ace Justin Verlander suggested Bregman sleep more, he was admittedly skeptical. Specifically, Verlander told Bregman he slept 10 hours per night and encouraged Bregman to try it, per MSN.com.

““I felt like that’s overdoing it,” Bregman said, per MSN.com. “You shouldn’t sleep that much. Then I started sleeping that much and, next thing you know, I hit 30 homers after that…I’ve always been good at listening to my body my whole career. I just kinda do what makes me feel good. That sounds pretty simplistic but when it really comes down to it I think it’s the best way. Your body will tell you what to do.”

Howard Celebrated the Astros ALDS Series Win With Bregman at Minute Maid Park

After the Astros defeated the Rays in the ALDS, Howard posted celebratory photos from Minute Maid Park. Bregman’s girlfriend posted a picture of the couple posing with the Astros star wearing his series-clinching shirt.

“Bringing it home 🤘🏼 #iloveyou,” Howard noted.

Earlier this season, Howard posted a picture from Yankee Stadium where she would end up just a few months later for the ALCS.

“Me asking yet another baseball question 🤷🏼‍♀️ Great weekend in NYC ♥️🌆,” Howard joked on Instagram.

We will have to wait and see if the next batch of social media photos are from the World Series.