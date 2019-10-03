All Elite Wrestling Full Gear: Matches & Predictions

All Elite Wrestling is continuing to “rev up” the wrestling world in 2019.

The upstart wrestling federation has a weekly 2-hour show on TNT (AEW: Dynamite) that showcases its roster of domestic and international superstars. So far, AEW has produced four major shows (Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen and All Out). Come November 9, All Elite Wrestling will deliver their next Saturday night extravaganza with the inaugural Full Gear event. Two major matches make up this wrestling card’s exciting lineup – Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho defending his AEW World Championship against Cody.

Alongside those highly-anticipated bouts is a host of other exciting matchups. Let’s break them all down and pick the ultimate victors for AEW Full Gear.

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Predictions & Winner: Jon Moxley’s fully healed and he’s back for blood! On the very first episode of AEW: Dynamite, he shocked the crowd with his last-minute appearance and follow-up assault on Kenny Omega. Their backstage scuffle led to a sick moment where Moxley double arm DDT’d Omega through a glass table! That was the best way to reignite that feud and give the AEW faithful even more reason to look forward to this match. Moxley’s in a great spot right now as far as his wins are concerned, while Omega is still reeling from a disappointing win-loss record.

Even though Moxley is coming into this match as the heavy favorite, I’m placing all my chips on an Omega victory. AEW has been building a story around Omega being off his game lately and being unable to keep a hot win streak going. If there’s one thing AEW is known for thus far, it’s unpredictable victors for some of their marquee bouts. A Moxley win here is the easy one to call, but I envision a situation where Omega finally gets over his career slump and earns the big win over his vicious rival. This Omega win will take him straight up the ladder and eventually an AEW World Championship match before the year ends.

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody (AEW World Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Pissed off, angry dad bod Chris Jericho is so entertaining to watch in 2019. He turned his love for champagne into a new catchphrase/T-shirt and he’s the first-ever AEW World Champion. As the resident top heel in the company, he’s done an awesome job at making the crowd despise every heelish act he’s committed on every AEW show thus far. Cody has stood out as a definite highlight for the company he helped create due to the good to great matches he’s had with multiple opponents. His impressive singles win-loss record is all the reason he needed to be granted a title shot and I’m perfectly fine with that decision.

Cody’s known for going full “sports entertainment” during his longer bouts. And by that I mean he incorporates plenty of outlandish outside shenanigans, crazy near-falls, and illegal tactics. Jericho’s rougher style should mix well with Cody’s approach to wrestling, plus Jericho knows a thing or two about adding a few wild moments to his bigger bouts. Expect plenty of interference here from Cody and Jericho’s camps and an ending that will result in Jericho low-blowing Cody and laying him out with a Judas Effect. Jericho as AEW Champion still has legs at this point. Cody will put up a good fight, no doubt. But Jericho’s dirty tactics will outmaneuver him and crush his championship dreams.