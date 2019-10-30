Baker Mayfield Snaps at Reporter, Vents Frustration on Twitter

If there was any question that Baker Mayfield’s frustrations were reaching a boiling point with the Cleveland Browns miserable start, it was answered on Wednesday.

Mayfield was taking questions from reporters when a line of questioning about a drive stalling out set him off.

“Stop saying but,” Mayfield told the reporter. “I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don’t play, you don’t know. That’s just plain and simple.”

The reporter follow up with, “Were you happy with that drive?”

“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield said. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask.”

After retreating from the media session, Mayfield put his frustrations into his own words via Twitter, where he shot out a pair of tweets.

“Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it…. I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way… that’s too bad.”

While the Browns have disappointed in general, things have to be tougher on Mayfield, who was touted by some as an MVP contender and is in a bevy of commercials during games every Sunday.

Offensive Woes at Core of Baker Mayfield’s Frustrations

After a stellar first season where he set the record for touchdown passes by a rookie (27) in just 13 starts, Mayfield has found himself on the run during most snaps this season. He’s been sacked 21 times and has thrown 12 interceptions, which is tied for the most in the NFL.

Against the Patriots last week, Mayfield tossed one of the worst interceptions you will ever see on a quick shovel pass.

Despite the slow start, head coach Freddie Kitchens is confident his QB will bounce back into form.

“I think he is continuing to try and get better,” Kitchens said. “Of course, each week presents a different set of problems. We have to identify those problems and attack those problems. Baker works his tail off during the course of the week, and he is prepared on Sundays. Just have to continue to try and get better.”

Browns Face Must Win Against Broncos

At just 2-5 and on a three-game losing streak, the Browns need to string together wins to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

First up is a trip to Denver this week, where the Browns will takes on the Broncos and backup quarterback Brandon Allen, who does not have an NFL completion to his name. Starter Joe Flacco was ruled out with a herniated disk in his neck, which may cost him the rest of his first season in Denver as the team looks for the best solution going forward.

“We need to win every game in the worst way,” Kitchens said. “You do not look ahead. You stay in the moment. I think our guys will do a great job of staying in the moment, preparing on Wednesday, then coming back and preparing on Thursday Friday and going to playing the game. Eliminate the penalties, eliminate the turnovers and we will be fine.”

The Browns are just a 3-point road favorite for the game.

