Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Reveals Secret to Belichick’s Success

Bill Belichick has really come full circle.

The legendary coach earned his 300th career coaching victory this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The irony is that he won his first game as coach of the Cleveland Browns in Foxborough against the New England Patriots in 1991.

Belichick has coached a lot of players in his career, most of which have been grateful to receive his tutelage. But his first quarterback, Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler Bernie Kosar, wasn’t so keen on Belichick at first.

The two butted heads quite frequently during their time in Cleveland, eventually leading to Kosar’s benching and subsequent release. But the two have since gotten past their rocky start to build a strong relationship.

Congrats 🏈 Proud to Have QB’d Your 1st Win 🏈 pic.twitter.com/J7Xhzz26vG — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) October 28, 2019

Kosar was present at Belichick’s 300th victory and, although he still has a rooting interest in the Browns, was excited to share in his former coach’s accomplishment.

Why Belichick is So Successful

The Patriots coach has racked up 263 of those victories, both regular-season and postseason, in New England including six Super Bowl wins. It’s not often a coach transcends a sport and builds a winning formula in the NFL quite like Belichick has done now over two decades.

But Kosar offered a simple explanation for why he is such a successful coach. Speaking on Adam Schefter’s podcast, Kosar described how Belichick stays so motivated:

“Even back then, despite the issues me and him had early in our careers, he had the foundational DNA to be this top-tier Hall-of-Fame coach. There’s no question about it. That obsessive focus of just football. That job of ‘just do your job’ and that ability to just focus on what the task at hand is and nothing gets in his way about getting ready to win that next game. It’s easier said than done and he as much as anybody has that intense focus. I’ve been around some of the great, great coaches of the Don Shula’s and the Jimmy Johnson’s, Howard Stoneberger’s, I’m truly honored to have been with Bill Belichick.”

🏈 @BernieKosarQB reflects on QBing Bill Belichick to his first NFL HC win, then watching him win his 300th game. 🎧https://t.co/PMmzQOuQIM pic.twitter.com/appVM11jrb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2019

What’s Better than 300?

Belichick’s current quarterback, Tom Brady, who has started in New England since early in Belichick’s second season as coach, also talked about Belichick at length during his postgame press conference after Sunday’s win.

The two have been paired together for the entirety of their tenures in New England and have each played a major part in both of the Patriots’ dynastic Super Bowl runs. Brady’s explanation as to what makes Belichick such a good coach: he leads by example.

“He’s taught me about leadership and consistency, dependability. All the things I think he really preaches to us as a player is what we get out of him as a coach. His consistency, dependability, trust, confidence – all those things over a long period of time really add up. So, he’s just a very stable figure when he gets up and speaks to us. It’s about trying to win games, and I think we all appreciate that.”

Brady also noted the only thing better than 300 is 301. And Belichick will try for his 301st win against the Baltimore Ravens, a franchise that fired Belichick upon its move from Cleveland in 1996.

