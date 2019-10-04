Brandin Cooks Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Outlook

It was a concerning scene during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. After making an impressive catch with a defender draped on him, Rams wideout Brandin Cooks landed awkwardly on his shoulder/head and didn’t move much in the moments after.

Following a break from the game which featured trainers rushing over and teammates attempting to help Cooks get up, he was eventually taken back to the locker room.

Cooks went back to the locker room under his own power and when the action returned from break, he was seen walking with trainers. We’ll update the latest on Cooks’ status as it’s revealed, along with the impact if he’s forced to miss time.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Brandin Cooks Injury Update

The positive news was that after the play, although it looked incredibly scary, the Rams revealed that Cooks was being evaluated for a concussion.

Injury update: Brandin Cooks is being evaluated for a concussion. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2019

While the initial video and the scene live looked bad, there’s still an obvious reason for concern and the diagnosis for Cooks has not yet been confirmed. The catch was the first of the night for the 26-year-old wideout, who also added a 27-yard run and saw three targets come his way.

Brandin Cooks Injury: Fantasy Football Impact

Cooks has put together an impressive 2019 season thus far, tallying 19 receptions for 296 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers still trail two fellow Rams wideouts, who have shown a superb rapport with quarterback Jared Goff. Cooper Kupp leads the team in multiple receiving categories, with 32 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Trashes Baker Mayfield Following Comments