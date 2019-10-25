Blazers’ Brandon Roy Was ‘a Problem,’ Says Ex-Knick Guard

Brandon Roy is one of those ’what could have been’ if he stayed healthy stories. The former three-time All-Star played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Roy was the sixth overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington. The Blazers would acquire the rights to Roy in a draft-night trade with the Timberwolves for Randy Foye. Roy went on to win the Rookie of the Year Award during the 2006-07 season.

Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to knee cartilage deficiencies (degenerative arthritis).

Former Knicks Guard J.R. Smith Weighs Talks Brandon Roy

J.R. Smith made an appearance on ‘All The Smoke’ with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The trio discussed a number of different topics, including who the toughest player he has ever had to guard was.

“It was different for me because fortunately, I played long enough that you play through eras,” said J.R. Smith.

“I can go through like B Roy [Brandon Roy] was a problem. People always talk about obviously Kobe and T-Mac, but when you think about people who were a problem and don’t get the respect, he was a problem,” said Smith.

Jamal Crawford Shared What Made Brandon Roy Special

The Phoenix Suns were in Dallas to face Mavericks for their final game of the 2018-19 season. After morning shootaround veteran guard Jamal Crawford shared exactly what made Brandon Roy special on the basketball court.

“Just his all-around play,” Crawford told me.

“He was so unassuming with his game. You didn’t think he had this or that, and really, he had no weaknesses.”

Crawford shared a story of when he was in New York as a member of Knicks and was going over the scouting report.

“I remember going over a scouting report when he was a rookie and my Knicks teammates were like: ‘what do mean no weaknesses,” Crawford said.

“I was like: ‘nah he has no weaknesses.’ He can dribble, shoot, pass, defend, post and he does everything. He makes the right play all the time and I think he plays with his mind first when he was out there. That is why he was such a joy. Only true basketball purists appreciate how good he was.”

Former Kings Great Doug Christie Thinks Brandon Roy Wasn’t Apprieciated

Last season, former Kings guard Doug Christie was asked what was underrated about Brandon Roy’s game.

”His explosive athleticism was downplayed because he did not depend on it,” Christie told me.

“But the ability to knock down shots, the herky-jerkiness to create like IT [Isaiah Thomas], but as big as me and the ability for the moment. Also, a four-year guy that went to school all four years. So, when he got here he was ready to play.”

Lakers Guard Avery Bradley Sats Roy Is the Best Ever to Come out of Seattle

There has been plenty of great talent to play in the Seattle, Washington. This includes NBA players such as Zach LaVine, DeJounte Murray, Allonzo Trier, Marvin Williams, Jason Terry, Isaiah Thomas, Nate Robinson, Kevin Porter Jr, and Avery Bradley.

Last season, as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, Bradley was asked who is the best player to come out of Seattle before they faced the Mavericks later that evening on March 4, 2019.

“He was the most NBA ready out of any of us that came out of the city,” said Bradley. “If it wasn’t for leg injuries, there is no telling what he could have accomplished.”

Roy was a high school stand out at Garfield High School in Seattle, Washington that went on star at the University of Washington. During his time as a Husky, Roy spent four years as a starter and helped lead them to the Sweet Sixteen in 2006, but would losses to UConn, the eventual National Champions.

