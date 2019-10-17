Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Has Message for Refs

Count Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, among those not pleased with the officiating in the Chiefs-Texans game. Matthews posted photos from the game and took a subtle jab at the referees.

“Hey you in the stripes, we need to chat👀 #CHIEFSKINGDOM,” Matthews joked on Instagram.

The Chiefs were frustrated with the Week 6 officiating after a flag for defensive pass interference was picked up. A highlight of the play showed Travis Kelce was tackled which Mahomes alluded to after the game.

“The play was designed where Kelce was doing a double move, and I was letting him work it, knowing it was man coverage,” Mahomes said, per Pro Football Talk. “I saw him getting ready to do his move. I went to throw it to the spot and give him a chance. He wasn’t there. After you looked at it, you realize he kind of got tackled, so that’s the reason he wasn’t there.”

As Mahomes later expressed, part of the frustration with the call was the cloudiness about the reasoning behind picking up the flag. The Chiefs quarterback is typically calm, but he admitted the call “shook” him.

“We were trying to get an explanation from the referee of why they picked up the flag and what was the reasoning,” Mahomes explained, per Pro Football Talk. “They said I had thrown the ball when he was getting held, which it’s a rule [that] if it’s uncatchable, you can’t call pass interference. But . . . him running the double move was the reason he fell down, and it was uncatchable. It shook me.”

Matthews Has a Positive Message for Chiefs Fans After Losing Streak

The Chiefs experienced a rare losing streak during the Mahomes era. Ahead of the Chiefs-Broncos game, Matthews had a message for those doubting Kansas City along with frustrated fans.

“This team and their kingdom aren’t going anywhere❤️💛 #wearestillthebest #dontarguewithme🤣,” Matthews noted on Instagram.

The couple recently opened about purchasing a home in the Kansas City area. Both Mahomes and Matthews noted they wanted to put down roots in Kansas City for a long time.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”

Mahomes & Matthews Are High School Sweethearts

The couple has been dating since their high school days in Whitehouse, Texas. Mahomes went on to be the quarterback at Texas Tech, while Matthews played soccer at UT-Tyler.

Matthews also had a brief pro soccer stint in Iceland before starting her own personal training business. During her days as a student-athlete, Matthews discussed how they try to motivate each other.

“We feed off of each other,” Matthews told UT-Tyler Athletics. “He’s an incredible leader and player and I’ve learned a lot from him. We give each other advice and he is always being positive with me to motivate me when I need it. I’m constantly letting him know that he’s not the only one breaking records. We’re having a great time with everything that is going on in our lives. He’s doing big things right now and so I am.”