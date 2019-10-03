Browns Get Huge Injury News Regarding Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns finally have some good news on the injury front.

Veteran wide receiver Rashard Higgins — the Browns longest tenured pass-catcher who has missed the last three games — returned to practice on Thursday. Higgins has been dealing with a knee injury he suffered in the team’s opener.

#Browns DNP: OT Kendall Lamm (knee), CBs Greedy Williams & Denzel Ward (hamstrings), WR Jarvis Landry (concussion); WR Antonio Callaway (suspension), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), S Morgan Burnett (quad) returned — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 3, 2019

Higgins is still questionable, but his appearance at practice should have the team optimistic that he could give it a go on Monday night against the 49ers.

Higgins was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and has been progressively better each year with the team. He went from catching just six balls for just 77 yards his rookie season to 66 in his next two combined.

Last year, the speedy wide out had a breakout season, catching a career-high 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns. In the preseason, he showed off impressive chemistry with with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I think it goes back to last year getting reps with him in camp in the second team, just building chemistry with him and being able to talk to him all the time and just knowing exactly what you are going to get out of him on every play,” Mayfield said.

Higgins signed a restricted free agent tender with the Browns this offseason worth 2.025 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent next year if the Browns don’t ink him to an extension.

Antonio Callaway to Provide Lift for Browns Offense

#Browns Baker Mayfield on getting Antonio Callaway back this week pic.twitter.com/GQ1bsq8PBQ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) October 3, 2019

Higgins might not be the only Brown returning to the lineup. Speedy pass-catcher Antonio Callaway is set to be activated after a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

“You can tell he’s been itching to get back out there,” Mayfield told reporters on Thursday. “He’s a speed guy and someone a built a great rapport with last year. He looks great right now — he’s running around fast.”

It comes at the perfect time with Jarvis Landry in concussion protocol. There’s been no word on Landry’s progress, but he does have an extra day to get on the field, with the Browns playing Monday this week in San Francisco.

“It would hurt us to not have a guy in there that makes big plays in the pass game. But his communication getting people lined up and getting people to see the same things when he’s out there, especially in the run game,” Mayfield said. “He doesn’t get a lot of credit for his run-blocking ability, but he’s a guy that sticks his nose in there day in and day out. It would hurt, but we are expecting the next guy up to come back.”

The Browns are still awaiting news on Jarvis Landry, who suffered a concussion is last week’s win over the Ravens. Landry had a career-day yardage wise, collecting 167 yards on eight catches. Head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Thursday that Landry remains in the concussion protocol.

Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are also day-to-day with the hamstring injuries that have kept them out the last two days.

Damarious Randall on First Career Sack: ‘It Felt Pretty Good’

Safety Damarious Randall was one of the Browns to return from injury last week and made his impact felt. Most notably, he notched his first career sack, taking down Lamar Jackson — which is no easy task.

#Browns Damarious Randall talks about getting his first career sack & he wants more pic.twitter.com/HONmLV15Qr — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) October 3, 2019

“Five years waiting man. It actually felt pretty good,” Randall said with a big smile. “I missed a couple early in my career I don’t want to talk about, but definitely, it was a monkey off my back.”

Randall will have another chance at a sack this week in primetime against Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers on Monday Night Football. It’s the Browns’ third high-profile game in five weeks.

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Says Browns Have ‘Set the Standard’