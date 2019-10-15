Browns Rookie Unveils Massive Team Dinner Bill

The Cleveland Browns rookies picked up the check on Monday night — and it was hefty.

Browns rookie linebacker Sione Takitaki posted a photo to his Instagram story showing the damage. It looked a long night at Ruth’s Chris that featured a lot of steaks and a ton of good — and expensive — wine.

Here’s the photo from Takitaki.

Welcome to the league, rooks.

On the scale of rookie dinners — a tradition around the league where veterans order whatever they want, and the first-year players foot the bill — it’s certainly not the worst. Dez Bryant once allegedly got stuck with a $54,896 team dinner bill during his rookie year, something of legend now.

“Guys had lobster for appetizers. It got carried away,” former Dallas Cowboys receiver Jesse Holley told the L.A. Times. “I’m not going to say who did it, but a couple older guys were ordering magnum bottles of Cristal and pouring it in flowerpots. A lot of guys got like king-size lobsters that were $120. We were ordering stuff like that for appetizers. It was an all-out feast.”

There are six rookies on the Browns 53-man roster: Takitaki, Mack Wilson, Greedy Williams, Austin Seiber, Jamie Gillan and Sheldrick Redwine. If they all split it, that makes this dinner much more doable for the young guns.

Greedy Williams Promises Return After Bye Week

Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have missed four games apiece after they both suffered hamstring injuries prior to the Browns’ matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Neither had been able to get on the practice field until last week.

The duo made their triumphant return return to practice in a limited capacity but still were unable to suit up against the Seahawks.

After being selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 draft, Ward made the Pro Bowl as a rookie a season ago, establishing himself as a top corner in the league. The Ohio State product collected three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and 36 tackles.

There were some high expectations for Williams as well, with the LSU rookie assuming the starting role for Week 1 thanks to his terrific coverage skills.

While it’s a disappointing start to his career, Williams assured he’d be back following the bye week in a tweet prior to the Seahawks game.

I will be back for the next game!! Let’s get this dub today though. https://t.co/db5CHiOP9I — Greedy Williams ™️ (@Greedy) October 13, 2019

Browns Super Bowl Odds Plummet After Slow Start

The Browns were once a Super Bowl darling and the favorite to win the AFC North. But now sitting at 2-4 entering their bye week, much of that has changed.

The Browns Super Bowl odds are now +5000 — higher than both the Steelers (+4000) and Ravens (+1800). Yes, higher than a Pittsburgh team that just started an undrafted rookie out of Samford.

And with the undefeated Patriots up next after the bye, star wide receiver Jarvis Landry isn’t expecting anyone outside their locker room to have the belief that that they can get the win against the defending Super Bowl champs.

“I think at this point nobody is going to pick us to beat anybody,” Landry said.

